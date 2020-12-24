Over the last few years, the battle royale genre has witnessed a sharp rise in popularity on the mobile platform, with games like Free Fire emerging as one of the most played games in the genre.

Free Fire currently has three different maps – Bermuda, Kalahari and Purgatory. The game's developers recently announced that the remastered version of Bermuda is set to make its way into the game on 1st January, Fortunately for players, the map can be downloaded beforehand.

How to download New Bermuda map in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Players can follow the steps given below to download Bermuda Remastered in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the 'Download Center' tab located at the top of the screen, as shown in this picture:

Press on the download center icon

Step 2: Several packs will appear on-screen.

Step 3: Players would then have to press the 'Download' icon, as seen in the photo below. Bermuda Remastered will be downloaded soon.

Click on the Download option

As mentioned above, the map will be made available to players from the 1st of January. It is essential to note that the download size of the map is 85.81 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading it.

Bermuda Remastered in Garena Free Fire

In August, the map was released for the Clash Squad mode as part of Free Fire's third-anniversary celebrations. It was also available in some of the previous Advance Servers.

Free Fire's announcement, posted on their social media handles, reads:

"Dear Survivors, It's time to pluck up your courage as the New Bermuda is coming to Free Fire and along with it is bringing a whole new change in the game! Get ready to explore the new battle in Free Fire. Don't forget to download the content in-game now! "

