Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game has more maps and game modes?

Garena Free Fire (Free Fire) and Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) are two of the most played games on the mobile gaming platform, when it comes to the survival shooter genre. Free Fire is purely a battle-royale, while COD Mobile must be classed as a survival shooter game.
The battle royale mode is loved by players all over the world and both COD Mobile and Free Fire do justice to it. From powerful weapons to convenient vehicles, COD Mobile and Free Fire make sure that players do not face any internal difficulties in their attempt to win a match.
Apart from the gameplay, both the games have good graphics and easy controls. While the graphics of COD Mobile is more realistic and serious, Free Fire's is generally more vibrant and colourful.
Free Fire vs COD Mobile
Free Fire and COD Mobile both have more than one game mode that players can choose from. Not just modes, these games also have multiple maps with unique locations that players can play in.
Game Modes
The game modes of both the games range from deathmatches to battle-royale matches.
Free Fire
Free Fire has a total of 8 game modes. They are:
Classic
Clash Sqaud
Ranked Game
Bomb Squad
Rampage 2.0
Gun King
Big Head
Kill Secured
COD Mobile
COD Mobile has 13 game modes in total. They are:
- Battle Royale: Classic, Alcatraz
- Multiplayer mode: Ranked and non-ranked matches
- Core: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Gunfight, Free for all
- Featured: Attack of the night, Hackney Yard 24/7, 10v10, PTFO.
Conclusion
COD Mobile has more game modes than Free Fire.
Maps
The maps of Free Fire and COD Mobile are quite unique in their own ways.
Free Fire
Free Fire offers 3 maps to its players. They are:
Kalahari
Bermuda
Purgatory
COD Mobile
COD Mobile offers 8 maps when it comes to the Battle-Royale mode. They are:
Battle Royale Mode
Classic
Alcatraz
Classic Multiplayer Mode
Crash
Crossfire
Firing Range
Killhouse
Nuketown 2
Hijacked
Conclusion
So, COD Mobile has more maps than Free Fire.
Also Read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics for Android and iOS devices?Published 24 Dec 2020, 00:19 IST