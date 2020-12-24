Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game has more maps and game modes?

Garena Free Fire (Free Fire) and Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) are two of the most played games on the mobile gaming platform, when it comes to the survival shooter genre. Free Fire is purely a battle-royale, while COD Mobile must be classed as a survival shooter game.

The battle royale mode is loved by players all over the world and both COD Mobile and Free Fire do justice to it. From powerful weapons to convenient vehicles, COD Mobile and Free Fire make sure that players do not face any internal difficulties in their attempt to win a match.

Apart from the gameplay, both the games have good graphics and easy controls. While the graphics of COD Mobile is more realistic and serious, Free Fire's is generally more vibrant and colourful.

Free Fire vs COD Mobile

Free Fire and COD Mobile both have more than one game mode that players can choose from. Not just modes, these games also have multiple maps with unique locations that players can play in.

Game Modes

The game modes of both the games range from deathmatches to battle-royale matches.

Free Fire

Clash Squad mode. Image via Pinterest

Free Fire has a total of 8 game modes. They are:

Advertisement

Classic

Clash Sqaud

Ranked Game

Bomb Squad

Rampage 2.0

Gun King

Big Head

Kill Secured

COD Mobile

Battle Royale Mode. Image via Activision Games Blog

COD Mobile has 13 game modes in total. They are:

Battle Royale: Classic, Alcatraz Multiplayer mode: Ranked and non-ranked matches

Core: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Gunfight, Free for all

Featured: Attack of the night, Hackney Yard 24/7, 10v10, PTFO.

Conclusion

COD Mobile has more game modes than Free Fire.

Maps

The maps of Free Fire and COD Mobile are quite unique in their own ways.

Free Fire

Kalahari map. Image via BlueStacks

Free Fire offers 3 maps to its players. They are:

Advertisement

Kalahari

Bermuda

Purgatory

COD Mobile

Killhouse map. Image via Activision Games Blog

COD Mobile offers 8 maps when it comes to the Battle-Royale mode. They are:

Battle Royale Mode

Classic

Alcatraz

Classic Multiplayer Mode

Crash

Crossfire

Firing Range

Killhouse

Nuketown 2

Hijacked

Conclusion

So, COD Mobile has more maps than Free Fire.

Also Read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics for Android and iOS devices?