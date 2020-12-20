Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics for Android and iOS devices?

Garena Free Fire-New Beginning and Call of Duty: Mobile (popularily referred to as Free Fire and COD Mobile respectively) are famous mobile games that players around the world enjoy. Free Fire is a battle-royale game and COD Mobile is a survival shooter title which also has a battle-royale map.

Both the games have a great collection of weapons and explosives that players can use to put an end to their enemies. When it comes controls, Free Fire and COD Mobile has made sure that it is easy to grasp for all types of mobile gamers.

Does COD have better graphics than Free Fire?

When the question of graphics comes to the picture, there is no doubt that both Free Fire and COD Mobile has great graphics. So, it is a bit difficult to judge with absolute certainty regarding the game with better graphics. Players must keep in mind that the views put forward by this article is completely personal and that their views may differ from the author.

When it comes to Free Fire, it can be said that the graphics of this game is very vibrant and cartoonish, which is appealing to a lot of players. However, in case of COD Mobile, it can be said that the graphics of the game is very realistic and detailed which makes the game even more attractive to players.

So, COD Mobile is a definitely a better choice when it comes to graphics. The only drawback is that COD Mobile has higher requirements than Free Fire which often makes it inaccessible to low-end Android and iOS devices.

