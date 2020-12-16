Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics for low-end Android devices?

Garena Free Fire and Call of Duty: Mobile are two of the most played games on the mobile platform. The two games are immensely popular for their battle royale mode, where a group of players land in a hostile land to battle it out in a match of survival.

The games are famous for their realistic graphics and vast collection of weapons. Despite Free Fire's vibrant theme, COD Mobile is, however, in the lead when it comes to the visuals.

Graphics in Free Fire and COD Mobile

Free Fire takes up 701 MB of storage space. Hence, it is better suited for low-end Android devices than COD Mobile, which takes up 1.9 MB of space. So, owners of low-end Android devices will surely opt for Free Fire as it runs more smoothly on such devices.

If the owner of a low-end Android phone is somehow able to download COD Mobile, they will definitely experience lags.

Lags are often a great hindrance when it comes to gaming. So, the players will have to reduce the graphics of the game to get a smooth frame rate per second (FPS). This will indeed compromise the excellent visual experience offered by COD Mobile.

If the low-end Android device owner downloads Free Fire, it is not mandatory for them to compromise on the graphics of the game due to its lesser file size. So, the players can enjoy the graphics that Free Fire offers and have a better gaming experience than COD Mobile.

