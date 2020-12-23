List of all Free Fire Magic Cube bundles in December 2020

Garena Free Fire offers users an extensive collection of in-game items. Although they are only for aesthetic purposes and do not affect the gameplay, many players desire to obtain them.

Magic Cube is one of the most-sought items in the game, as players can use it to redeem a variety of costume bundles. The developers of Free Fire regularly update the Magic Cube Store to offer users several options.

This article looks at all the Magic Cube bundles available as of December 2020 and provides a detailed guide on receiving them.

All the Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire in December 2020

Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire

Currently, there are 13 Magic Cube bundles in the store:

#1 The Era of Gold

#2 The Age of Gold

#3 Arcane Seeker

#4 Duchess Swallowtail

#5 L.C. Colonel

#6 L.C. Commander

#7 Hipster Bunny

#8 Inking Affection

#9 Madame Punisher

#10 Capt. Punisher

#11 The Lion Heart

#12 The Nian Beast

#13 Mystic Seeker

How to exchange Magic Cubes and redeem the bundles in Free Fire

It is an easy task to redeem these bundles. Players can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: They can open Garena Free Fire and press on the ‘Store’ icon on the lobby screen's left side.

Press the 'Store' icon

Step 2: They must select the ‘Redeem’ tab, as shown in the picture below:

Click the 'Redeem' tab

Step 3: Users have to scroll down and choose the required bundle. They can then tap the ‘Exchange’ option.

Press the Exchange option

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, prompting them to confirm the purchase.

Step 5: They can press the ‘OK’ button; upon receiving the bundle, players can equip it from the ‘Vault’ section.

