B2K vs. PVS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has grown to become one of the top games of the genre. The content creation and streaming related to it has picked up the pace across the world.

B2K, aka Born2Kill, and PVS Gaming are two prominent Free Fire content creators hailing from Tunisia and India.

This article takes a look at their stats in Garena Free Fire and compares them.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has engaged in 7882 squad games to date and has emerged on top in 1437 of them, equating to a win rate of 18.23%. With 45678 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.09.

The YouTuber has participated in 2303 duo games and has emerged victorious in 393 of them, having a win percentage of 17.06. He is just a few frags short of the 9500 kill mark and has managed a K/D ratio of 4.95.

The player also has 169 first-place finishes in 1391 solo matches, which comes to a win ratio of 12.14%. B2K has eliminated 4547 foes and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, B2K has made 416 appearances in the squad matches and has remained undefeated in 47 of them, having a win rate of 11.29%. He has notched 2302 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.24.

The player has eight Booyahs in 82 duo matches, translating to a win ratio of 11.29%. He has over 500 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.78.

B2K also has 20 solo matches against his name and has a single Booyah for a win rate of 5%. With a K/D ratio of 5.37, he has 102 kills in these matches.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming has been featured in 9250 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2119 of them, having a win percentage of 22.90%. With a K/D ratio of 3.53, he has bagged 25178 frags.

The gamer has also played 926 matches in the duo mode and has emerged on top on 156 occasions for a win rate of 16.84%. He has secured 2050 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Lastly, the Indian YouTuber has won 99 of the 935 solo games, translating to a win ratio of 10.58%. In the process, he has notched 2859 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, PVS Gaming has 580 squad games to his name and has 87 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 15%. He has eliminated 1471 opponents for a K/D ratio of 2.98.

The player has also appeared in two duo matches and has killed three foes at a K/D ratio of 1.50.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained brilliant stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

Born2Kill is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in the solo and duo modes in the lifetime stats. Coming to the squad games, PVS Gaming has a superior win rate. In contrast, B2K has a finer K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as PVS Gaming has played only three duo games so far. Lastly, in the squad games, B2K has a higher K/D rate, while the former has a better win ratio.

