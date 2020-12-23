Techno Gamerz's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

The audience that video games have garnered over the past few years has made content creation and streaming a viable career option for many. Some of the creators have also amassed staggering numbers.

Ujjwal Chaurasia, aka Techno Gamerz, is one of the biggest names in the gaming community. Many of the users might know him for his engaging and exciting GTA 5 and Minecraft content. He often posts content around the fast-paced mobile battle royale title – Garena Free Fire.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 786974995.

Lifetime stats

Techno Gamerz has competed in a total of 325 squad games and has won 38 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 11.69%. He has secured 503 kills in these games for a K/D ratio of 1.75.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has been featured in 426 matches to date and has a win tally of 36, which comes to a win percentage of 8.45%. With 736 kills to his name, he has managed a K/D ratio of 1.89.

Lastly, the content creator has played 275 games in the solo mode and has emerged on top on 14 occasions, making his win rate 5.09%. He has notched 510 frags in the mode for a K/D ratio of 1.95.

Ranked stats

Techno Gamerz has played four squad matches in the current ranked season and has accumulated two kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Apart from this, the player is yet to make an appearance in both solo and duo modes.

His YouTube channel

Ujjwal started posting videos on YouTube over two years ago. He runs two of the most popular gaming channels – Techno Gamerz and Ujjwal. He has a subscriber count of over 11.7 million.

On the Techno Gamerz channel, he has uploaded a total of 551 videos and has amassed over 2.08 billion views combined. And, on the Ujjwal channel, he has over 3.42 million subscribers, with over 277 million views combined.

His social media accounts

Techno Gamerz has Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts. Players can check them out below:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Techno Gamerz also has a Discord server, and the players can join it by clicking here.

