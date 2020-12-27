Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs CRX Pahadi: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai (aka Total Gaming) and Pahadi Gaming (aka CRX Pahadi) are well-known Free Fire YouTubers from India. The latter is also a member of Critical X Elite.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena's battle royale sensation.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime Stats

Ajjubhai has played 9973 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2507 of them, maintaining a win rate of 25.13%. He has racked up 36518 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1629 duo matches and has triumphed in 300 of them, making his win rate 18.41%. He has eliminated 6342 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has 77 Booyahs in 897 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 8.58%. He has registered 2264 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 65 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 27 victories, translating to a win rate of 41.53%. He has 179 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.71.

The Indian content creator has also played 10 solo games and has triumphed in one of them, making his win rate 10%. He has registered 19 kills in these matches with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

CRX Pahadi’s Free Fire ID and stats

CRX Pahadi’s Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

CRX Pahadi’s lifetime Stats

CRX Pahadi has played 18702 squad matches and has triumphed in 4745 of them, translating to a win rate of 25.37%. He has bagged 60480 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.33 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also secured 222 victories in 1992 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 11.44%. He has racked up 4232 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.39.

CRX Pahadi has played 1551 solo matches and has won on 244 occasions, making his win rate 15.73%. He has accumulated 5248 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.02 in this mode.

Ranked stats

CRX Pahadi’s ranked stats

CRX Pahadi has played 71 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 27 of them, maintaining a win rate of 38.02%. He has eliminated 360 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 8.18.

The Indian YouTuber has played 8 duo matches and has won 7 of them, making his win rate 87.5%. He has amassed 70 kills in these matches.

CRX Pahadi has also played 3 solo matches and has won all of them. With 31 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 31.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

In the lifetime solo matches, CRX Pahadi has better stats than Ajjubhai. Meanwhile, Ajjubhai has the edge in the lifetime duo matches.

In the lifetime squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio while CRX Pahadi has a higher win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two players' stats in the ranked duo and solo games as they have not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a higher win rate while CRX Pahadi has a better K/D ratio.

