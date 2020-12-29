Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and SK Sabir Boss are two of the most popular figures in the Indian Free Fire community. They are known for the engaging Free Fire-related content that they upload on their respective YouTube channels.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena's battle royale sensation.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 9988 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2507 of them, maintaining a win rate of 25.10%. He has bagged 36551 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1629 duo matches and has won on 300 occasions, making his win rate 18.41%. He has eliminated 6342 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has played 897 solo matches and has triumphed in 77 games, translating to a win rate of 8.58%. He has racked up 2264 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has secured 27 victories in 83 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season, making his win rate 32.53%. He has accumulated 212 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.79.

The Indian content creator has also played 10 ranked solo games and has 1 victory to his name, maintaining a win rate of 10%. He has 19 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 26482 squad games and emerged victorious in 8675 of them, translating to a win rate of 32.75%. He has notched up 93840 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 5.27.

The popular content creator also has 603 Booyahs in 2912 duo matches, making his win rate 20.70%. With 7899 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.42.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1589 solo games and has won on 141 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.87%. He has 3222 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.23 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 129 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 35 of them, making his win rate 27.13%. He has amassed 223 kills in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.37.

The YouTuber has also played 35 duo matches and has secured 7 victories, maintaining a win rate of 20%. He has registered 96 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has played 2 solo matches but is yet to win a game. He has 2 kills in these matches.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Ajjubhai in the lifetime squad matches. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo and duo matches, Ajjubhai has a higher win rate while SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked solo and duo stats as they have not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than SK Sabir Boss.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

