Ajjubhai vs PVS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai and PVS Gaming are among two of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. They are renowned content creators and frequently stream and publish content around this fast-paced battle royale shooter, and players and colleagues admire both.

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Dev Alone: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has participated in 9526 squad matches and emerged victorious in 2438, which comes down to a win percentage of 25.59%. He has close to 35000 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.93.

In duo games, the content creator has precisely 300 Booyahs in 1615 games, translating to a win ratio of 18.57%. With 6304 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 889 solo games and emerged victorious in 76 of them for a win rate of 8.54%. He has bagged 2246 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 279 squad games in the ongoing ranked season, clinching 38 of them for a win ratio of 13.62%. He has 933 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.87.

The streamer has engaged in 27 duo matches, winning a single game for a win rate of 3.70%. He has earned 94 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.62.

The internet star has also taken part in 22 matches and has 21 kills with a K/D ratio just shy of 1.

PVS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Advertisement

PVS Gaming has played 8981 squad matches and triumphed in 2065 of them, roughly translating to a win rate of 22.99%. He has eliminated 24466 foes with a K/D of 3.54.

The YouTuber has also competed in 922 duo games, winning 156 for a win rate of 16.91%. He has amassed close to 2050 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Lastly, in solo games, the content creator is one short of 100 Booyahs and has played 910 games, sustaining a win percentage of 10.87%. He has 2812 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 325 squad games and got the better of his foes on 38 occasions, equating to a win rate of 11.69%. He has secured close to 800 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.78.

He hasn’t played any other ranked matches.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

When we compare both players' lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and win rate in the squad and duo matches. PVS Gaming has the edge concerning K/D ratio and win rate.

Advertisement

It is impossible to compare the ranked solo and duo matches since the latter hasn't played any of these matches. In ranked squad games, Ajjubhai takes the cake in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs UnGraduate Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?