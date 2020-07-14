AKM vs M762: Which gun is better in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile has an abundance of weapons and players often get confused when they have to pick the right one for them in the game. Choosing the right gun is one of the key factors to consider if you want to win a match.

In this article, we attempt to compare two popular weapons which belong to different categories but have similar usage in PUBG Mobile: the AKM and the M762.

Which gun is better in PUBG Mobile? The AKM or the M762?

We will differentiate between the two guns in PUBG Mobile using the following criteria:

Damage Attachments Recoil Fire rate

#1 Damage

The AKM deals more damage than the M762 on paper. The statistics show that the AKM can inflict a total damage of 49 while the M762 can only deal a total damage of 47. Both guns can effectively take down enemies wearing Level 2 armour with 4-5 bullets.

#2 Attachments

The M762 has four attachments namely Muzzle, Magazine, Scope and Foregrip. Meanwhile, the AKM has only three attachments namely Muzzle, Magazine and Scope.

A compensator is often required for both guns because they have more recoil as compared to the M416. However, the foregrip option in the M762 makes it more stable than the AKM.

A compensator is a must-have if you are carrying an AKM while the M762 will work fine even without a compensator because it has a foregrip to reduce recoil. A vertical foregrip is recommended for the M762 as it reduces the vertical recoil of the gun.

AKM (picture credit: PUBG Mobile.)

#3 Recoil

The M762 has a higher recoil than the AKM but its attachment options help to reduce the recoil significantly. On the other hand, the recoil on the AKM remains higher as it only uses a compensator as an attachment.

Both guns are not ideal for long fights as they have higher recoil. However, taking part in a mid-range fight with the M762 is easier due to the extra attachments. It is significantly harder to win mid-range fights with the AKM because it only uses a compensator.

M762 (picture credit: PUBG Mobile.)

#4 Fire Rate

Both guns have a high recoil but are very accurate at single fire mode. The M762 has a higher firing rate than the AKM. While the fire rate of AKM is 600 bullets per minute, the M762 has a fire rate of up to 698 bullets per minute.

The AKM has only two modes of fire: single and fully automatic. The M762, on the other hand, has three firing modes: single, burst(3 bullets are fired) and fully automatic.

Conclusion

Both guns are one of the best damage-design guns. Both the M762 and the AKM can be used in medium-range combat but are hard to use in long-range combat. The M762 is a great option for close-range combat if the player can control the recoil. However, the AKM is better to use in the single-firing mode.

