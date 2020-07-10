PUBG Mobile: New guns in TDM beta testing

New guns have been added to TDM mode in the latest update of PUBG Mobile.

All these new guns, added as part of the 0.19.0 beta, are in the experimental stage.

New guns added to TDM in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile released its latest 0.19.0 update on all global servers recently, which brought along a new map and some new, hidden features. One of the best places for a payer to improve their gun skills is the Team Death Match (TDM) mode, which has also gotten new and improved guns in beta testing.

In the latest update, the developers have added many beta features to the global versions. They have also added a new testing feature in the TDM. They are also testing out the new map, Livik, as a beta for global users.

New beta guns like M762 and M24 are added

New beta guns in PUBG Mobile TDM

The developers of PUBG Mobile added new guns to the game as part of the beta testing. M762, M24, AKM, Uzi and Scar-L are some of the guns that have been added. These weapons can be distinguished from the other guns as they have different names. All new guns have 'XT' attached at the end of their names.

New guns have the XT symbol.

There is not much difference in the new guns, just some tweaks as compared to the older guns.

Advertisement

Difference between the old and new guns

The new guns are tweaked to perform better than the previous ones. Both versions can be found in the same place.

Same guns with performance changes.

Performance

The new guns are upgraded for better performance, and are better than the older guns. These firearms have less recoil, and also do a bit more damage, than the older ones.

Looks

Nothing has changed in terms of looks of guns.

Attachments

The attachments are also the same as the old weapons.

As new versions are experimental, one is advised to stick to the older guns, as they are more reliable. But players who want to try out something new can try these new additions in PUBG Mobile.

Also read: Earn rank for next season, this season