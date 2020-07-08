PUBG Mobile: How to earn rank for next season

The new PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is now live for all regions.

The new season will go live on 14 July 2020 at 7:30 AM IST.

Unranked classic event

PUBG Mobile released it's latest 0.19.0 update on all global servers, which brought along a new map, Livik. This update also added some hidden features into the game, one of which is to earn a rank for next season, this season itself.

PUBG Mobile added a new option where payers can complete tasks this season to earn a rank for next season. This is a very good chance for payers who want to push the Top 500 next season, and provides a kind of head start before the upcoming season starts.

This season is going to end on 12th July 2020. After that, all payers will be brought down to a lower league. For example, an ace player will be lowered to platinum 2, and an ace star 5 or above will be lowered to platinum 1. So this new event will help you gain more ranking points for next season, without the loss of ratings this season. This is definitely a gain for players who want to push the conqueror rank next season.

Where can you find this mode in PUBG Mobile

This mode can be found in the regular matchmaking page in PUBG Mobile. It has a separate tab that will let you access the unranked classic event, where you participate in the various missions and events.

Unranked classic event in PUBG Mobile

Missions need to be completed

Advertisement

Warmup missions

These missions will help you earn ranking points for next season, and each mission shows the points it will provide on completion. Five points are provided if you survive for 30 mins in classic mode and defeat five enemies. Ten points are provided if you finish in first place three times. In total, a player can get a total of 40 points per day.

Also read: Increase FPS using these settings