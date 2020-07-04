PUBG Mobile: Increase FPS using these settings

Having optimal graphics settings will increase your frames per second rate when playing PUBG Mobile.

The better these settings, the more chances for you to have smooth gameplay without exhausting your device.

Best settings to improve FPS in PUBG Mobile

Having a higher Frames Per Second (FPS) than your opponent is the biggest advantage in a close-range fight in PUBG Mobile, and every PC and mobile gamer wants the same. Not only do graphics setting affect your in-game experiences, but they also have a considerable impact on the performance of your device. Hence, having optimal settings for your phone is advisable.

PUBG Mobile is a game where your performance can improve with higher frames per second. To achieve this, you can always go to the settings menu and change these settings in order to get higher frames per second.

These are the best settings for you to get the highest frames per second possible in PUBG Mobile

Smoothen the graphics settings

To have smooth gameplay without exhausting your device, always keep your graphics settings on smooth or balanced, as this will reduce the heat generated while gaming. Setting the graphics set to HD, HDR or Ultra HD will make your device hotter, and will start dropping frames due to thermal throttling.

The main difference between these graphics options is seen in the tree texture and building structures in PUBG Mobile. So, lowering the graphics quality should not be an issue, as it will make it easier to spot enemies snaking in the grass.

Set the frame rate to highest

Graphics settings

Keeping the frame rate to the maximum is suggested when the graphics settings are set to smooth. This will give the highest frames per second possible on the device, without much frame drop.

Please note that all devices do not have this extreme graphic settings. Lower-end devices might only have settings up to high or ultra, depending on the chipset. So, it is advised to set the frame rate to the highest possible, and graphics to smooth.

Anti-aliasing

Anti-aliasing options

Disabling the “Anti-aliasing” option will stop the frame rate from oscillating, and help your phone’s processor be stable and smooth, since it reduces the heat generated by your device when playing PUBG Mobile.

Adjust color styles

All the five color setting options

There are five color settings in PUBG Mobile: Classic, Colourful, Realistic, Soft and Movie. The best options can be Classic and Colorful. These settings are brighter and feature higher contrast than the other settings. Having a brighter and higher-contrasting image will lead to ease in spotting enemies.

It has to be pointed out that adjusting these settings is a matter of personal preference, though these are some of the best settings used by many players. You can also choose not to copy these settings, and instead create settings according to your own comfort and preferences.

