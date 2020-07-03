PUBG Mobile: Basic settings to improve your game

PUBG Mobile is a difficult game to master, and requires hours of practice and competitive play to master.

As a result, players look for the best settings to improve quickly, and we look at some such options.

PUBG Mobile best settings

Every PUBG Mobile player wants to know the best possible settings to improve his/her gameplay, and this what we will look at today. Aspects like shooting settings to help get the smoothest gameplay, among the other settings that will affect your gameplay, are also explained.

Making changes in these settings will make getting the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner much easier for PUBG Mobile players.

PUBG Mobile basic settings

Setting the crosshair

Crosshair options in PUBG Mobile

A clear and colorful crosshair will give players a good contrast between the crosshair and its surroundings. Setting the crosshair color to white or blue is recommended, as these colours are easily visible to players and will help them distinguish surrounding objects.

Aim assist

Enabling aim assist is recommended for every PUBG Mobile player. The pros are that it helps in tracking the enemy easier, while disabling this option for expert snipers will help them get clean headshots. The only disadvantage is when you fight more than one player over a close range, which tends to distribute damage between them. This could lead to less damage being done to opponents, and even result in none of them getting knocked out.

PUBG Mobile settings menu

Blocked by a wall

This option provides an easy-to-see marker, which will tell you that the aim is blocked. It gets activated when you are near a wall. Turning it off will create a problem for PUBG Mobile players, as they will end up shooting walls.

Bolt action and crossbow firing modes

Bolt action rifle & crossbow firing mode

It is advised to keep it on tap rather than release, though the difference between the two is marginal. The choice of tap or release also depends on the player, as it is a subjective skill.

Shotgun firing mode

Shotgun firing mode is the same as the above-mentioned setting, and it is advised to keep both these settings the same, to provide ease of playing.

#2 Peek and fire mode settings for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile settings menu

Leaning and shooting is one of the most essential parts of PUBG Mobile. It helps you fire shots without exposing most of your body. This skill also allows players to scout enemies without getting noticed. However, the peek and fire option needs to be enabled in the basic settings mode to be used in-game.

Lean mode

Lean mode lets you lean onto a side and scout players. Keeping it on a mixed setting is advised, so that if you tap or hold the lean button, the skill gets activated.

Peek & open scope

This option lets you open ADS when the player peeks (leans). Keeping it on enabled is advised so that when you peek, it automatically opens the scope.

Scope mode

This mode lets you scope in when you click on the scope open button. It also has three sub-options: tap, hold and mixed, and keeping it on mixed is the best option.

Canted sight button

New canted sight option

Canted sight is the latest option added to the settings menu in PUBG Mobile. This is a new scope that can be attached to the gun, along with the main scope, and acts as a secondary scope. Keeping it on tap to switch is advised, so that you don't click on the scope by mistake.

After adjusting all these recommended settings, players should ensure to practice in the cheer park to get better, and eventually ready, for competitive play.