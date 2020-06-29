PUBG Mobile World League: Choosing a dream team that can win the PMWL 2020 for India

Here's a dream team from India that can surely win the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 trophy.

This PMWL 2020 team includes an IGL, assaulter, sniper and a versatile support.

PMWL's best team from India

PUBG Mobile is currently the most-popular eSports title in India, and there are thousand of PUBG Mobile players. Some are better than others; some are still learning; some play casually; some play professionally. When it comes to the latter, choosing the best roster to represent India on the world stage — the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 — is a fan fantasy for many.

The PMWL 2020 will start from 10th July and go on till 9th August, and there have been many roster changes by different teams. These include Orange Rock, Fnatic, TSM-Entity and U Mumba Esports, among others. The pursuit of PMWL 2020 trophy has seen these teams changing rosters to get the best talents on-board.

With this in mind, let us have a look at the best roster for the PMWL 2020 from across teams, one which can bring home the PMWL 2020 trophy.

The best roster for PMWL 2020 from India can be:

OR Mavi (IGL) TSMent JONATHAN (Assaulter) TSMent ZGOD (Support) OR Dalji Tsk (Sniper)

The question now arises, why these players? Here is an explanation for the same:

OR Mavi (IGL)

OR Mavi

OR Mavi is currently one of the best In-game Leaders (ISL) in India. He leads Orange Rock as well, whom he led to a spot in the PMWL 2020. The zone predictions and rotations of Mavi are perfect, and his calls and decisions are always on point, while he is one of the best assaulters. Backing this up is the fact that he ranked fifth in the overall kill rankings during the PMWL 2020 South Asia qualifiers.

TSMent JONATHAN (Assaulter)

TSMent JONATHAN

Jonathan Amaral, aka TSMent Jonathan, is one of the best players in the competitive scene of PUBG Mobile. Playing the two-finger gyro, he is one of the best assaulters India has in the game. His assaulting is unmatched, and he topped the PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) kill chart as well, with a total of 85 kills, which was more than any player in the South Asian region. He can get you kills at the most crucial times, and stand up when needed.

TSMent ZGOD (Support)

TSMent ZGOD

TSMent ZGOD plays for TSM-Entity, with TSMent Jonathan, in the supporting role. His supporting skills were there for all to see at PMPL South Asia, where he got 63 kills. He is a versatile player, and his ability to be calm and composed helps him get the job done in critical situations.

OR Dalji Tsk (Sniper)

OR Dalji Tsk

OR Dalji Tsk plays for Orange Rock, and is one of the best snipers to have played in international tournaments. With undoubtedly great sniping skills, this guy can be the best sniper for this team. He is destructive with an AWM in hand, and also has the experience of playing in LAN tournaments.

This roster, in my opinion, can be the best team, that if plays together and gets the synergy right, cannot be stopped from bringing the PMWL 2020 cup home.

Catch all the action on the PUBG Mobile official YouTube channel.

