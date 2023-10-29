Alan Wake 2 is the sequel to the popular 2010 title, Alan Wake. This new entry into the “Remedyverse” has been making waves since its initial launch on October 27, 2023, across PC and next-gen consoles. Being a next-gen title, Alan Wake 2 features a ton of accessibility options to bring the game to a wider player base. The accessibility settings offered are simple yet useful but rather limited in their suite of options.

Read on to learn more about each accessibility setting and what it does.

All Alan Wake 2 accessibility settings

A handful of accessibility settings can be found hidden in the Settings menu of Alan Wake 2. These options range from difficulty to audio-visual enhancements, as listed below:

Difficulty: Alan Wake 2 offers players a choice of three difficulties to choose from when starting a new game. Players can choose from Easy, Normal, and Hard, with a progressive increase in difficulty.

Audio and Hyperacusis options (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Bass Reduction : Adjusts bass output from audio. It can be completely turned off or kept at Light/Heavy settings.

: Adjusts bass output from audio. It can be completely turned off or kept at Light/Heavy settings. Mono Audio : Removes stereo sound in favor of mono audio output.

: Removes stereo sound in favor of mono audio output. Hyperacusis Filter: Turning this on will apply a special sound filter that will block high-pitched noises. These include but are not limited to sirens, machinery, or tire screeches. Options include Off/Light/Medium/Heavy.

Controller and Aim Assist options (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Controller Aim Assist : Enables Aim Assist for controllers in shooting/flashlight sequences.

: Enables Aim Assist for controllers in shooting/flashlight sequences. Invert controls: Controls for camera and its sensitivity can be altered if desired.

Adaptive Triggers: Enables Adaptive Trigger support for Dualsense controllers when connected.

Subtitle and HUD options (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Subtitle options : A slew of options are included for subtitle customization. Options include speaker names, subtitle backgrounds, and titles for in-game items. Alternatively, subtitles can be turned off entirely if desired.

: A slew of options are included for subtitle customization. Options include speaker names, subtitle backgrounds, and titles for in-game items. Alternatively, subtitles can be turned off entirely if desired. HUD options : The HUD and its elements can be simplified or completely turned off if required.

: The HUD and its elements can be simplified or completely turned off if required. Audio and subtitle languages: Both audio and subtitle languages can be tweaked to support a limited selection of presets via the menu.

Additionally, the usual audio mixer options for music, effects, and dialog are also included.

The suite of options above should be enough for most players. However, certain essential options, such as a colorblind mode and anti-epileptic settings, are missing and would be welcome additions in future updates to make the game accessible to a larger audience.

Alan Wake 2 was released as a next-gen-only title for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 27, 2023. The game follows dual protagonists Alan Wake and Saga Anderson in a mind-bending narrative that pushes the boundaries of survival horror.

