Alan Wake 2 extended gameplay revealed: Release date, platforms, and more

During the Summer Game Fest 2023, Remedy Entertainment delighted fans by unveiling the extended gameplay trailer of Alan Wake 2. Creative Director Sam Lake took to the stage and provided insights into the forthcoming psychological survival horror game, divulging details about the importance of two characters and the interconnected narrative.

During the event, Lake provided additional information about the latest addition to the series, Saga, a new character who will join the beloved protagonist, Alan.

Players will have the ability to switch between these two characters, and the game's storyline and various situations will entwine their journeys. Previously, it had been confirmed that one could play as both Saga and Alan in the game. Finally, after much anticipation, Remedy Entertainment showcased a short chilling gameplay experience.

When is Alan Wake 2 releasing?

As per Remedy Entertainment, the highly anticipated psychological horror game Alan Wake 2 will be released on October 17, 2023. A recently released gameplay snippet showcases Saga's investigation within the eerie woods of the Pacific Northwest.

The video indicates that environmental exploration will play a vital role in Alan Wake 2, with each step inducing a sense of dread and the constant fear of being watched. Viewers also witnessed unexpected jump-scare moments and a terrifying creature. However, Saga managed to defeat this monster by firing shots.

The gameplay video also featured a terrifying creature (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

Aside from combat, it appears that the game will heavily rely on investigating clues and exploring various areas to uncover the ritualistic murders taking place in the Bright Falls region. Alan Wake 2 will offer a third-person gameplay mode, allowing players to choose between two campaigns.

Alan Wake 2 platforms

Alan Wake 2 will be accessible on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. As stated by Remedy Entertainment, the gameplay strives to captivate newcomers, allowing them to fully engage in the immersive universe of Alan Wake. With the introduction of Saga, the game promises to deliver a gripping survival horror adventure, taking the series in an innovative direction.

