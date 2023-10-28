Alan Wake 2 guide: How to access and use Saga's Mind Place?

Alan Wake 2 is easily one of the best narrative experiences from Remedy Entertainment. While the Finnish studio has developed some great narrative-driven action games, their latest work is on a completely different level, blending mind-bending storylines with robust survival horror gameplay. Much like its previous titles, Alan Wake 2 features riveting gameplay mechanics that thrive seamlessly within its narrative.

One such mechanic is the "Mind Place," a safe haven of sorts that players can access during gameplay. It also serves as a hub for solving narrative puzzles.

However, navigating and accessing the Mind Place can be a bit overwhelming for some players, especially in the opening hours of the game. Here's a comprehensive guide about Saga's Mind Place in Alan Wake 2, including how to easily access and use it.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers.

What is Saga's Mind Place in Alan Wake 2, and how to access it?

The Mind Place will be introduced fairly early in Alan Wake 2, given it's one of the most crucial gameplay aspects. Right after the opening cutscene, followed by you getting control of Saga Anderson, one of the two protagonists, you will be taken to her Mind Place via a mandatory tutorial.

The Mind Place can be accessed by pressing the right side of the touchpad on the DualSense controller (PS5). The switch to the Mind Place is instantaneous, without any intermittent loading screen. Being a current-gen exclusive title, Alan Wake 2 takes full advantage of the fast storage in the consoles, eliminating any and all loading in the game.

The Mind Place serves as the hub of investigations for Saga, a safe haven where she can deduce conclusions to puzzles from the clues gathered while exploring Bright Falls. You can switch to the Mind Place at any time during gameplay, not only to examine clues and formulate solutions but also to take a reprieve from the game's many horrors.

However, be mindful of when you enter the Mind Place, as it doesn't pause the action in the game's real world. Although you cannot enter the Mind Place during combat, you can do so in the presence of hostile forces. Doing so leaves you vulnerable to enemy attacks, which, on higher difficulties, can prove fatal.

During the main story quest, you will be returning to the Mind Place multiple times. However, since the switch between the two in-game realities is almost instantaneous, it won't be much of a hassle. The game also has plenty of written tutorials about navigating the Mind Place, which can be accessed from the options menu.