Alan Wake 2 trophy guide: All achievements to complete in-game

With the hotly-anticipated Alan Wake 2 finally launching across platforms, fans of the series and genre are diving in to test everything on offer. Initial reviews have been largely positive, with Remedy Enterntainment's latest offering holding an 88 score on Metacritic. With the game taking anywhere between 20 to 30 hours to platinum, there are plenty of trophies and achievements for players to complete.

While most of them should be unlocked while you play the main mission, there are a few that you might miss out on. Fret not, we have got you covered with all the Alan Wake 2 trophies and achievements there are to unlock in this article.

How many trophies are there in Alan Wake 2?

There are 66 trophies and achievements to be unlocked in Alan Wake 2. PlayStation users will get one more for platinuming (completing it 100%) the game.

Alan Wake 2 trophy guide and achievements: All trophies and how to unlock them

The Alan Wake 2 trophies list is as follows:

Aimed Ahead - Defeat five enemies with headshots.

All Accounted For - Find all weapons for both characters.

All His Life - Finish the chapter "We Sing."

All Smiles - Fully upgrade a single weapon.

Back in Watery - Finish the chapter "Local Girl."

Back to Life - Use a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent defeat.

Behind the Masks - Finish the chapter "Masks."

Bright Falls’ Finest - Defeat Mulligan and Thornton.

Bring It - Locate the Sawed-Off Shotgun.

Carry his Words - Discover a Word of Power.

Chased the Source - Destroy a Source Point.

Coffee-Themed Fun - Shoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World.

Coffee Thermos - Find a Break Room.

Cut Short - Find the Boltcutters.

Darkness Coiled - Destroy a Darkness Shield.

End of the Road - Finish the chapter "Come Home."

Escape its Gravity - Free yourself from an enemy's grapple using a Hand Flare.

Felt Good - Use a Healing Item.

Filled with Rage - Defeat Scratch.

Filling the Shape - Place a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots.

Finding a Way - Find the Screwdriver.

Find the Light - Locate the Flashlight and Revolver.

Girl in Love - Defeat Cynthia.

Gone for Good - Defeat an enemy with an explosion.

Greatest Hits - Uncover the Crossbow.

Grew Bigger - Increase the inventory's size.

Growing Stronger - Upgrade any weapon once.

Hidden by the Trees - Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes.

His Way Out - Finish the chapter "Gone."

Hunting Season - Finish the chapter "The Cult."

I'll Find You - Find all Nursery Rhyme dolls.

In a Fancy Hotel - Finish the chapter "Room 665."

In One Go - Defeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow.

Into the Overlap - Finish the chapter "The Heart."

Lawman - Defeat Nightingale.

Lights Shining - Find the Flare Gun.

New York City - Finish the chapter "Casey."

Nightmare Territory - Pick up a map.

Not the Last - Pick up the first Manuscript Page.

Ready for a Fight - Discover the Hunting Rifle.

Return - Finish the chapter "Haunting."

Rock n’Roll, Baby - Finish the chapter "Summoning."

Rustic Charm - Find all the Charms.

Secret Stashes - Discover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box.

Seeing Double - Finish the chapter "Scratch."

Shift in Reality - Finish all Nursery Rhyme puzzles.

Shining in the NIght - Use a Hand Flare to repel enemies.

Somebody’s Home - Finish the chapter "Invitation."

Stop Right There - Find the Pump-Action Shotgun.

Stop the Monster - Interrupt a Taken Throw's relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost.

Storm Cloud - Escape from the Dark Presence.

Strange Reality - Solve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles.

Stunning Vistas - Stun an enemy with a Flashbang.

Talk Show - Finish the chapter "Late Night."

The Cult of the Word - Finish the chapter "Zane’s Film."

The Final Deerfest - Finish the chapter "Deerfest."

The Koskela Brothers - Watch all Koskela brother commercials.

The Nice Things in Life - Pet Mayer Setter.

The Old Gods - Finish the chapter "Old Gods."

The Other Side - Change between stories once.

The Story Come True - Complete Alan Wake 2.

The Trail of the Writer - Watch all of the Writer's Journey videos.

This is the Moment - Dodge an enemy's attack at the last possible second.

Told and Retold - Finish the chapter "Return."

We Watch in the Night - Finish the chapter "No Chance."

Yippee Ki-yay - Discover the Double-Barrelled Shotgun.

To have an easier time in the game, check out our Alan Wake 2 guides and coverage.