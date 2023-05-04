Alchemy Stars Codes May 2023: How to redeem, rewards, and more

Alchemy Stars is one of the many games Tencent Games has published under the Level Infinite brand. The tactical role-playing title has steadily gained popularity and established itself as a mainstay in the community since its release a few years ago. The turn-based combat featured in the game is extremely enjoyable and has successfully managed to keep players engaged.

To progress faster in Alchemy Stars, players can use different codes that are occasionally made available by the developers. These codes can provide you with useful in-game items, such as currency.

In the section below, you will find a list of codes that can be claimed for free rewards.

Latest Alchemy Stars codes to use in May 2023

The following are the codes you can try utilizing to get your hands on rewards (Image via Level Infinite)

The codes released by the developers usually have a short validity period and only a limited number of players can use them. This is why you must claim the codes as soon as possible if you wish to get the rewards in your Alchemy Stars account.

For most codes, you will be able to receive Nightium as a common reward, alongside other in-game items. Listed below are the ones that you can try utilizing to get your hands on free items:

ANNIVERSARY1215

ASLIVE1215

ASGACHA2022

ASGamer1215

ASLIVE1214

askranniversary12

ALCHEMYSTARS

Note: The Alchemy Stars codes listed above may not work for all users.

Expired codes

Below are a few of the redeem codes for the game that have expired:

alchemyfanart

alchemyweek2

alchemyweek3

grace0

alchemystarslatam001

alchemystarslatam002

alchemystarslatam003

alchemystarsbr01

Asyouwish

lumopolis1202

Alter Blade

Hired Gunner

alchemycosplay

ASTH2022

Lighttower1

queen1

Stone Forces

northland0

How to use Alchemy Stars codes to get free rewards

The redemption process can be performed within the game, and it will only require a few minutes. If you are not aware of the exact procedure to follow, check out the steps below:

Step 1: To start, you must open the game on your device and ensure you are done with stage 1-9.

Step 2: You must tap on the events icon (the one with the “!” sign) on the left side of the screen. This will take you to the in-game events section.

Step 3: Once you get to the Events tab, you must scroll down to find the Code Redeeming Center and press the Redeem Now button.

Step 4: A new window will emerge on the screen where you can enter the required code. You should enter the code accurately, and it is recommended that you copy and paste it to avoid typing mistakes.

Step 5: You can finally complete the redemption procedure for the code you entered by tapping the Redeem Now button.

Poll : 0 votes