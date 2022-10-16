"Alfred’s roast session was outta pocket": Gotham Knights community raves after the release of the cinematic launch trailer

Gotham Knights is set to be released later next week and fans are eagerly waiting to see what WB Games Montreal has in store for them to experience. A few days ago, the developers showcased the official launch trailer for the title and the community understandably has had a lot to say regarding the same.

Gotham Knights will allow players to step into the shoes of four well-known members of the Bat family, Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood. The game begins with the Caped Crusader being dead and the four trying to restore justice to the iconic city of Gotham. The main antagonist in the title is the Court of Owls.

All of them featured in the recently released official cinematic launch trailer, with a motivational speech from Alfred himself.

The Knights and Alfred feature prominently in Gotham Knights' cinematic launch trailer

The official cinematic launch trailer shows glimpses of each of the playable characters in combat, taking down thugs, and showcasing their skills. Alfred's voice speaks over the action, drawing out the insecurities that haunt these members of the Bat family.

He concludes by saying Batman himself saw more than the four see in themselves. Alfred states that the Caped Crusader saw greatness, potential and the future of Gotham in them and that they could be more than everything he ever was.

While the community humorously pointed out the nature of Alfred pointing out the insecuirites of the Gotham Knights, they were also quick to state that Alfred acts as the perfect mentor figure. He shows them their usual self-doubt and tries to make them believe in the potential Batman and Alfred sees in them.

The trailer received a positive response from the community as a whole, with fans appreciating seeing the Knights fighting against the criminals on the street and Alfred rousing their morale. Furthermore, players also noted the emotional impact evident in the trailer, with the death of Batman looming over the four who step in to clean up the streets of Gotham.

The community also pointed out the passion evident in the official cinematic launch trailer and the love the developers must have poured into making Gotham Knights. One commented that the trailer might just be the final straw in them deciding to pre-order the title.

Red Hood seems like a favorite among fans as they eagerly wait for Gotham Knights to drop. The game is slated to be released on October 21 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The developers have assured that the action RPG will feature four distinct character arcs, so players have the option to replay the game a number of times.

The hype and anticipation surrounding Gotham Knights is at an all-time high with players patiently biding their time to step into the gameworld. Sadly, a recent announcement regarding the title has soured the conversation around it.

Wario64 @Wario64 WB Games Montreal has confirmed that Gotham Knights on consoles will run at 30 FPS with no performance/quality mode option WB Games Montreal has confirmed that Gotham Knights on consoles will run at 30 FPS with no performance/quality mode option https://t.co/blAiNAFwoc

Earlier today, it was announced that Gotham Knights will run at 30 FPS on consoles with no performance mode option. This has not sat well with the community. It remains to be seen how the title will fare when it is finally released later next week.

