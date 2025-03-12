Alison's Travel Shop event guide and rewards in Infinity Nikki

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Mar 12, 2025 10:18 GMT
Guide for the Alison
This guide will help you through the Alison's Travel Shop rerun event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

The Alison's Travel Shop event in Infinity Nikki 1.3 is a rerun of the previous Alison's Travel Shop event that took place in version 1.2. Like the latter, players are once again required to submit in-game materials to Alison in exchange for valuable rewards like Diamonds and Glitter Bubbles. This limited-time event will run until March 25, 2025 (end of the current version).

This guide provides the location of Alison's Travel Shop in Infinity Nikki 1.3, along with the items you can submit and the rewards that can be obtained from Alison.

Infinity Nikki: Alison's Travel Shop event guide

The location of Alison&#039;s Shop in Breezy Meadow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold games)
The location of Alison's Shop in Breezy Meadow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold games)

Alison's Travel Shop is part of the Bullquet Care Day main event, which can be located on the Events tab. You can track Alison's location from the Alison's Travel Shop event page. This time, the shop is located at the Bullquet Temporary Observation Camp in Breezy Meadow. To get there, first teleport to the Meadow Wharf Warp Spire and then head west till you reach the area.

also-read-trending Trending
Pick the first option (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold Games)
Pick the first option (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold Games)

Once you find Alison, walk up to her and interact with her. After a short introduction, she will ask you if you want to exchange items with her. Click on the "I want to exchange" option to proceed.

Submit the daily items as requested (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold Games)
Submit the daily items as requested (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Infold Games)

Alison's Travel Shop will now be accessible, and you can submit the item(s) as required. You will need to submit items for a total of seven days (one exchange per day), after which you will get various rewards. The shop refreshes with every server reset, so make sure to exchange the items daily in a timely fashion.

These are all the items that you will need to give to Alison, along with the rewards that you will get in exchange:

Days

Items to submit

Rewards

Day 12 Pearly Shell1 Revelation Crystal
Day 22 Lampchili120 Glitter Bubbles: Fresh
Day 32 Daisy2 Revelation Crystals
Day 42 Starlight Scallop120 Glitter Bubbles: Cool
Day 52 Grasspom, 1 Daisy 180 Glitter Bubbles: Fresh
Day 62 Buttoncone, 1 Lampchili 180 Glitter Bubbles: Cool
Day 72 Sizzpollen, 1 Pearly Shell 2 Revelation Crystals
Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

Quick Links

हिन्दी