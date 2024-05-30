All 6 teams that qualified for IEM Dallas Playoffs 2024

The famous Counter-Strike 2 tournament IEM Dallas commenced on May 27, 2024. This is the second iteration of the esteemed competition, which previously came to Dallas in 2023. The Group Stage matches have finally come to an end and from the four regions around the world, a total of six teams have made it to the IEM Dallas playoffs. These six teams will compete against one another starting from May 31.

These teams are from the regions of Oceania, North America, South America, and finally, Europe. Here's more about all the teams that qualified for the IEM Dallas playoffs 2024.

All six teams that qualified for IEM Dallas Playoffs 2024

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 16 participating teams were initially divided into two groups A and B, and three teams from each group were meant to qualify for the IEM Dallas playoffs in 2024. Here's a list of all the teams and how they qualified.

Group Teams A G2 Esports A Team Vitality A 9z Team B FaZe B Spirit B HEROIC

G2 Esports

G2 Esports had a brilliant run, as they defeated three major teams on their way up to the playoff qualification. These included MOUZ, Team Liquid, as well as Falcons, a team they defeated in the BO1 competition with a 13:10 scoreline.

The only team they lost to was Vitality, which just happens to be another team that made it to the IEM Dallas playoffs 2024.

Team HEROIC

Expand Tweet

Team HEROIC had an interesting run even after a major upset earlier in the group stage. They lost their very first BO1 match up against Virtus.pro. Thankfully, that was the only match they lost.

The team would go on to defeat M80, NaVi, and BIG in a succession of 2-0 map wins to secure their place in the IEM Dallas playoffs 2024.

9z Team

9z Team had a very successful run where the team ended up winning all three matches played during the group stage at IEM Dallas. This helped them qualify for the playoffs.

They secured back-to-back wins against Team Vitality, Liquid, and MOUZ. In their first match against MOUZ, they defeated the team with a 13-9 scoreline.

Vitality

Vitality defeated their first opponent Monte after a long drawn match that went into a deep overtime. The final winning score for the BO1 came up to a6:12 in the favor of Vitality.

Then, they won against G2 and lost their match against 9z. However, the team still made it to the IEM Dallas playoffs 2024 and is set to go up against Team HEROIC on May 31, 2024.

FaZe

FaZe has found mixed success during this competition. They won their first BO1 match against M80 with a rather dominant performance closing the map out with a 13-6 score.

The team also defeated Virtus.pro winning two maps while the opponents secured one. Finally, they battled Spirit losing to them without securing a single map. Regardless, they made it to the IEM Dallas playoffs.

Spirit

Expand Tweet

Finally, team Spirit showcased an absolute marvel of CS2 gaming as the team secured all three of their matches. Their most recent victory was against FaZe, a formidable opponent.

However, Spirit was prepared for the team and secured a two-round win not allowing FaZe to secure even one round. They also defeated NaVi and FlyQuestt with a 13-1 scoreline.

These were all the teams who qualified for IEM Dallas playoffs 2024. One of these 6th teams will lift the 100th-ever trophy of the overall competition since this is the 100th iteration of the LAN event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback