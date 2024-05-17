CS2 IEM Dallas 2024: Schedule, results, where to watch, and more

IEM Dallas 2024 is all set to commence on May 27, 2024, as CS2 teams worldwide are ready to showcase their prowess to the CS2 community. The community is brimming with excitement as they're about to witness some nerve-wracking matches between the powerhouse and underdog teams. As part of the 100th IEM event, teams will look forward to winning this tournament securing an alluring prize pool of $250,000.

That being said, this article will explore the schedule, participating teams, venue, and live stream details of the prestigious IEM Dallas 2024 tournament, in the USA.

IEM Dallas 2024: Group Stage and Playoff Stage Schedule and Results

Here is a full schedule and results of the Group and Playoff stage of the IEM Dallas 2024:

Group Stage

Day 1 - May 27, 2024

G2 Esports vs Team Falcons (1-0) - Anubis (13-10)

vs Team Vitality vs Monte (1-0) - Nuke (16-12)

Trending

Day 2 - May 28, 2024

MOUZ vs 9z Team (0-1) - Nuke (9-13)

vs Nuke (9-13) Complexity Gaming vs Team Liquid (0-1) - Dust 2 (6-13)

vs Dust 2 (6-13) FaZe Clan vs M80 (1-0) - Ancient (13-6)

vs Ancient (13-6) NaVi vs BIG (1-0) - Ancient (13-9)

Ancient (13-9) Virtus.Pro vs Heroic (1-0) - Ancient (13-4)

vs Ancient (13-4) Team Spirit vs FlyQuest (1-0) - Ancient (13-1)

vs Ancient (13-1) 9z Team vs Team Liquid (2-1) - Nuke (16-13), Anubis (9-13), Dust 2 (13-11)

vs Nuke (16-13), Anubis (9-13), Dust 2 (13-11) G2 Esports vs Team Vitality (0-2) - Dust 2 (6-13), Anubis (5-13)

Note: All PT and CEST timings on Day 2 are meant for the previous day.

Day 3 - May 28/29, 2024

Team Spirit vs NaVi (2-0) - Ancient (13-4), Nuke (13-8)

vs Ancient (13-4), Nuke (13-8) FaZe Clan vs Virtus.Pro (2-1) - Mirage (10-13), Inferno (16-13), Ancient (13-11)

vs Mirage (10-13), Inferno (16-13), Ancient (13-11) G2 Esports vs MOUZ (2-1) - Inferno (13-8), Nuke (5-13), Ancient (13-10)

vs Inferno (13-8), Nuke (5-13), Ancient (13-10) Team Liquid vs Falcons (2-1) - Nuke (6-13), Ancient (13-11), Anubis (13-10)

vs Nuke (6-13), Ancient (13-11), Anubis (13-10) NaVi vs HEROIC Lower Semi-Finals (0-2) - Nuke (8-13); Mirage (9-13)

vs Nuke (8-13); Mirage (9-13) Virtus.Pro vs BIG Lower Semi-Finals (1-2) - Inferno (5-13); Ancient (13-10); Dust 2 (5-13)

Day 4 - May 30, 2024

Team 9z vs Team Vitality Upper Final (2-0) - Dust 2 (13-9); Anubis (16-14)

vs Dust 2 (13-9); Anubis (16-14) Team Liquid vs G2 Esports Lower Final (1-2) - Dust 2 (13-11); Inferno (8-13); Nuke (11-13)

vs Dust 2 (13-11); Inferno (8-13); Nuke (11-13) FaZe Clan vs Team Spirit Upper Final (0-2) - Anubis (11-13); Nuke (10-13)

vs Anubis (11-13); Nuke (10-13) HEROIC vs BIG Lower Final (2-0) - Ancient (13-7); Nuke (13-4)

Playoffs

Day 1 - May 31, 2024

Team Vitality vs Heroic Quarter-Finals (2-0) - Nuke (13-8); Dust 2 (13-2)

vs - Nuke (13-8); Dust 2 (13-2) FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports Quarter-Finals (0-2) - Dust 2 (13-8); Nuke (13-2)

Day 2 - June 1, 2024

Team Vitality vs Team Spirit Semi-Finals (2-0) - Dust 2 (13-6); Mirage (13-11)

vs - Dust 2 (13-6); Mirage (13-11) Team 9z vs G2 Esports Semi-Finals (0-2) - Inferno (13-11); Dust 2 (13-8)

Day 3- June 2, 2024

G2 Esports vs Team Vitality Grand Final (2-1) - Inferno (19-16); Anubis (13-16); Nuke (13-8)

IEM Dallas 2024: Format, Teams, Venue, and Prize Pool

Expand Tweet

Format

The format of the IEM Dallas 2024 is pretty straightforward. The tournament will feature two stages: The Group and the Playoff stage. The participating teams are divided into 2 groups (Group A and Group B). The initial faceoff between the teams will be hosted as a BO1 match. However, the rest of the matches will follow the standard BO3 format.

Similar to other IEM tournaments, the top three teams from the two groups will be selected to be at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Centre for the playoffs.

The teams holding the first places for both groups will directly qualify for the Semi-finals. Meanwhile, teams placed second and third in both groups will have to play quarter-finals, where the 2nd placed teams from each group will have a higher seed, while the 3rd placed teams will have the lower.

Teams

Let’s see a list of 16 teams participating in the prestigious IEM Dallas 2024 tournament:

FaZe Clan

MOUZ

Team Vitality

Natus Vincere

G2 Esports

Team Spirit

Complexity Gaming

Virtus.Pro

Team Liquid

HEROIC

FlyQuest

Team Falcons

M80

BIG

Monte

9z Team

Read more: All Qualified and Invited CS2 Teams for Dallas 2024

Venue

Expand Tweet

The playoff stage of the IEM Dallas 2024 will be hosted at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Centre, in Texas.

Prize Pool

Following the previous IEM tournament trends, the IEM tournament in Dallas also features a total cash prize of $250,000. The winner of the prestigious CS2 tournament will receive an amount of $100,000 and a guaranteed spot at the IEM Cologne 2024, in August. Moreover, the winner will also receive 1400 BLAST Premier Points.

Place $USD Qualifies To BLAST Premier Points Participant 1st $100,000 IEM Cologne 2024 1400

2nd $42,000 - 1000

3rd-4th $20,000 - 600

5th-6th $10,000 - 400

7th-8th $6,000 - 300

9th-12th $5,000 - - MOUZ, Team Falcons 13th-16th $4,000 - - Complexity, Monte, FlyQuest, M80

Where to watch IEM Dallas 2024: Livestream details

Counter-Strike enthusiasts worldwide can watch the fiery matchups between the teams of IEM Dallas 2024 on the official Twitch and YouTube channel of ESL Counter-Strike. Additionally, there’ll be two streams for simultaneous matches during the opening group stage of the tournament. We’ve added the links for Stream A and Stream B accordingly.

Here are the Twitch and YouTube links for the 100th IEM event’s CS2 matches:

IEM Dallas 2024 on Twitch: Stream A || Stream B

Stream A || Stream B IEM Dallas 2024 on YouTube: Click Here

To learn more about Valve's tactical FPS, click on these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback