CS2 IEM Dallas 2024: Schedule, results, where to watch, and more

IEM Dallas 2024 is all set to commence on May 27, 2024, as CS2 teams worldwide are ready to showcase their prowess to the CS2 community. The community is brimming with excitement as they're about to witness some nerve-wracking matches between the powerhouse and underdog teams. As part of the 100th IEM event, teams will look forward to winning this tournament securing an alluring prize pool of $250,000.
That being said, this article will explore the schedule, participating teams, venue, and live stream details of the prestigious IEM Dallas 2024 tournament, in the USA.
IEM Dallas 2024: Group Stage and Playoff Stage Schedule and Results
Here is a full schedule and results of the Group and Playoff stage of the IEM Dallas 2024:
Group Stage
Day 1 - May 27, 2024
- G2 Esports vs Team Falcons (1-0) - Anubis (13-10)
- Team Vitality vs Monte (1-0) - Nuke (16-12)
Day 2 - May 28, 2024
- MOUZ vs 9z Team (0-1) - Nuke (9-13)
- Complexity Gaming vs Team Liquid (0-1) - Dust 2 (6-13)
- FaZe Clan vs M80 (1-0) - Ancient (13-6)
- NaVi vs BIG (1-0) - Ancient (13-9)
- Virtus.Pro vs Heroic (1-0) - Ancient (13-4)
- Team Spirit vs FlyQuest (1-0) - Ancient (13-1)
- 9z Team vs Team Liquid (2-1) - Nuke (16-13), Anubis (9-13), Dust 2 (13-11)
- G2 Esports vs Team Vitality (0-2) - Dust 2 (6-13), Anubis (5-13)
Note: All PT and CEST timings on Day 2 are meant for the previous day.
Day 3 - May 28/29, 2024
- Team Spirit vs NaVi (2-0) - Ancient (13-4), Nuke (13-8)
- FaZe Clan vs Virtus.Pro (2-1) - Mirage (10-13), Inferno (16-13), Ancient (13-11)
- G2 Esports vs MOUZ (2-1) - Inferno (13-8), Nuke (5-13), Ancient (13-10)
- Team Liquid vs Falcons (2-1) - Nuke (6-13), Ancient (13-11), Anubis (13-10)
- NaVi vs HEROIC Lower Semi-Finals (0-2) - Nuke (8-13); Mirage (9-13)
- Virtus.Pro vs BIG Lower Semi-Finals (1-2) - Inferno (5-13); Ancient (13-10); Dust 2 (5-13)
Day 4 - May 30, 2024
- Team 9z vs Team Vitality Upper Final (2-0) - Dust 2 (13-9); Anubis (16-14)
- Team Liquid vs G2 Esports Lower Final (1-2) - Dust 2 (13-11); Inferno (8-13); Nuke (11-13)
- FaZe Clan vs Team Spirit Upper Final (0-2) - Anubis (11-13); Nuke (10-13)
- HEROIC vs BIG Lower Final (2-0) - Ancient (13-7); Nuke (13-4)
Playoffs
Day 1 - May 31, 2024
- Team Vitality vs Heroic Quarter-Finals (2-0) - Nuke (13-8); Dust 2 (13-2)
- FaZe Clan vs G2 Esports Quarter-Finals (0-2) - Dust 2 (13-8); Nuke (13-2)
Day 2 - June 1, 2024
- Team Vitality vs Team Spirit Semi-Finals (2-0) - Dust 2 (13-6); Mirage (13-11)
- Team 9z vs G2 Esports Semi-Finals (0-2) - Inferno (13-11); Dust 2 (13-8)
Day 3- June 2, 2024
- G2 Esports vs Team Vitality Grand Final (2-1) - Inferno (19-16); Anubis (13-16); Nuke (13-8)
IEM Dallas 2024: Format, Teams, Venue, and Prize Pool
Format
The format of the IEM Dallas 2024 is pretty straightforward. The tournament will feature two stages: The Group and the Playoff stage. The participating teams are divided into 2 groups (Group A and Group B). The initial faceoff between the teams will be hosted as a BO1 match. However, the rest of the matches will follow the standard BO3 format.
Similar to other IEM tournaments, the top three teams from the two groups will be selected to be at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Centre for the playoffs.
The teams holding the first places for both groups will directly qualify for the Semi-finals. Meanwhile, teams placed second and third in both groups will have to play quarter-finals, where the 2nd placed teams from each group will have a higher seed, while the 3rd placed teams will have the lower.
Teams
Let’s see a list of 16 teams participating in the prestigious IEM Dallas 2024 tournament:
- FaZe Clan
- MOUZ
- Team Vitality
- Natus Vincere
- G2 Esports
- Team Spirit
- Complexity Gaming
- Virtus.Pro
- Team Liquid
- HEROIC
- FlyQuest
- Team Falcons
- M80
- BIG
- Monte
- 9z Team
Venue
The playoff stage of the IEM Dallas 2024 will be hosted at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Centre, in Texas.
Prize Pool
Following the previous IEM tournament trends, the IEM tournament in Dallas also features a total cash prize of $250,000. The winner of the prestigious CS2 tournament will receive an amount of $100,000 and a guaranteed spot at the IEM Cologne 2024, in August. Moreover, the winner will also receive 1400 BLAST Premier Points.
Where to watch IEM Dallas 2024: Livestream details
Counter-Strike enthusiasts worldwide can watch the fiery matchups between the teams of IEM Dallas 2024 on the official Twitch and YouTube channel of ESL Counter-Strike. Additionally, there’ll be two streams for simultaneous matches during the opening group stage of the tournament. We’ve added the links for Stream A and Stream B accordingly.
Here are the Twitch and YouTube links for the 100th IEM event’s CS2 matches:
- IEM Dallas 2024 on Twitch: Stream A || Stream B
- IEM Dallas 2024 on YouTube: Click Here
