CS2 pro accidently stops defusing to start trash talk, fans call it "instant karma"

A CS2 pro by the name of snapy accidentally created an unforgettable moment for Portuguese Counter-Strike by perhaps celebrating a bit too much. In a tournament match against Al-Qatrao during the Obidos Kings Cup 2024. Diogo "snapy" Rodrigues from Rhyno Esports closed out a round on Inferno by clutching as the last man standing. He then went on to celebrate by taunting the opponent, but in the process, he accidentally took his hand off the defuse.

This led to Rhyno Esports losing the round out completely with the bomb exploding. A CS2 fan on X, @reshadxan, believed snapy was rewarded with "instant karma" over his trash-talk.

Fans call for instant karma over Rhyno Esports pro

It also did not help that snapy is the IGL for Rhyno Esports, so his position in the team is one where the other members depend on him. Fans also took shots at the Portuguese scene in general, with many saying that players from the region often prioritize trash-talking over actual performance.

Another fan, @Luffuu_, pointed out that the loss was a bad outcome for the CS2 pro:

CS2 pro snapy himself came down to the comment section to apologize for the blunder. While Rhyno Esports ultimately managed to win the game despite the mishap, this moment is what made the match go viral.

Rhyno Esports snapy takes one to the chin

Meanwhile, other fans were more focused on the positive side of things—like Rhyno winning the map with a 13-11 scoreline. Certainly, things could have been better, but the hilarious and tragic moment probably helped make the match more memorable.

Rhyno won the map 13-11

Finally, one fan, @balengando, looked at it as more of a learning opportunity for the CS2 pro rather than something to be bogged down by.

fan calls it a life lesson

Overall, Team Rhyno was taken aback by how the situation unfolded, and this will be a fantastic moment to look back on when their future clutches go exceptionally well. The lesson? Defuse first, celebrate second.

Rhyno Esports secured the map and the match after their CS2 pro blunder

After the disastrous moment on Inferno, the team was able to make a comeback to win the map with a 13-11 scoreline against their opponents. The next map was Vertigo, which was AL QATRAO's map pick.

Unfortunately, they fell short against Rhyno, who managed to defeat AL QATRAO with a lopsided 13-6 score. Now, Rhyno will go on to face EYEBALLERS in the CCT Season 2 Europe Series 4 Closed Qualifier.