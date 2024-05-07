CS2 pro plays "Baby Shark" mid-tournament, community left in awe

Recently, fans came across the hilarious footage of CS2 pro, Ryan "Neityu" Aubry performing a song during a CS2 tournament match. The pro from MOUZ NXT was on the map Inferno where he performed "Baby Shark" by shooting at the bells present on T-Spawn. The unexpected talent from Neityu had even commentators in splits.

It happened when MOUZE NXT was seemingly saving money and buying only pistols while most of their opponents in Team Endpoint had rifles equipped. Some fans found the clip hilarious.

The match was interesting too. While MOUZE NXT lost the best of three, the CS2 map Inferno was won after a hard-fought battle. It was the only map that the team won and also the same map where the song was performed. One fan painted a picture for someone who may have bet on MOUZE NXT's win during the CCT Season 2 in Europe.

Fans imagine a hilarious situation (Image via X/@mark_cs2)

Yet another fan pointed out the fact that Neityu actually stayed back in T-Spawn to perform the trick. The round was already in progress and the rest of his MOUZE NXT team had already left base to attack Bombsite A. Since it was a save round, everyone had pushed their way toward the site and were about to jump into action.

Fan points out how Neityu stayed back mid-round to play the song (Image via X/@Alien_Freek)

Some fans were not entirely on board with the trick though. One fan, in particular, pointed out how teams can often throw rounds after losing out on a pistol round thanks to the new economy in CS2 which rewards teams with $3500 instead of $3250 for winning a round after elimination for both teams and has reduced prices for some rifles.

Casters overlooking the match were absolutely amazed at Neityu playing the song. However, one fan in particular did not enjoy them voicing their excitement over it and just wanted to listen to the song. Perhaps they would have preferred the casters remain quiet as the Neityu played Baby Shark.

This fan wanted the casters to be quiet (Image via X/@marcluscious)

Finally, one fan was simply awestruck by it all. They pointed out how we got to see a pro perform Baby Shark in the game during a match before we got to play the famous up-and-coming game GTA6.

Results from the CS2 match after Neityu's performance of Baby Shark

MOUZE NXT ended up losing the overall matchup against Endpoint with a 2:1 scoreline in Endpoint's favor. Inferno, where the song was performed, was the only map that the team won.

Map 1 and Map 3 were lost with a massive gap in rounds won between the two teams. Map 1, Vertigo, was lost with a 13-8 scoreline, and Map 3, Ancient, was lost with a 13-6 scoreline. Even with the loss for MOUZE NXT, the main MOUZE roster is still one of the best CS2 teams out there that performed well at the Copenhagen Major 2024.