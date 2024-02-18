Counter-Strike 2 features some of the best wall bang spots on Inferno in the current meta that play a crucial role in securing kills and can even determine the outcome of a round. Wall banging is a useful technique that allows players to apply pressure, gather information, or even score kills without direct combat.

However, timing is an essential aspect, as perfect timing can lead to massive frags in a round when spamming through walls. This article lists some of the best wall bang spots on Inferno in CS2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Here are some of the best wall bang spots on Inferno in CS2

1) Wall bang spot on A site (From Apartments to Dark stairs)

Wall bang spot on Apartment (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand near the balcony area of the apartment.

Aim at the spot shown in the above image.

Start firing to eliminate the enemy on the dark stairs.

This spot can eliminate enemies peeking from the dark stairs without getting involved in a direct fight.

2) Wall bang spot on A site (From A site box to A bombsite)

Wall bang spot on A site box (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Take up a position at the top of the box on A site.

Align your crosshair with the window shown in the image.

Initiate spamming to get kills.

This is among the best wall bang spots on Inferno that can give you multiple kills if enemies are holding near the box on A bombsite.

3) Wall bang spot on Bedroom (From Bedroom to Balcony long hall)

Wall bang spot on Bedroom (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand close to the door near the ladder.

Place your crosshair on the point shown in the image.

Start shooting to get kills in the hall.

4) Wall bang spot on Dark (From Dark to Balcony long hall)

Wall bang spot on Dark (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand close to the wall near the wooden door.

Aim at the point as shown in the image.

Then, shoot to get a kill at the balcony hall.

This spot is effective with an AWP as it directly hits enemies’ heads.

5) Wall bang spots on B bombsite (From B bombsite to 1st Hide box)

Wall bang spot on B bombsite (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Stand close to the wall near the pot.

Aim at the 1st hide box, as shown in the above image.

Start shooting to kill enemies hiding behind the box.

It is recommended to shoot with an AWP for an accurate result.

6) Wall bang spot on A long (A long to A left Ninja)

Wall bang spot on A site (Image via Valve || YouTube/Zoom2k)

Jump over the letter box near the door.

Align the crosshair at the point as shown in the above image.

Then start shooting to get a kill in A ninja.

These are some of the best wall bang spots on Inferno that you can master to get easy kills without engaging in direct fights.

Keep in mind that these best wall bang spots on Inferno may change with future updates, so it's recommended to take advantage of them and get as many kills as possible before the meta changes.

Check out more CS2 guides here:

AWP skins || P250 skins || SCAR-20 skins || CS2 weapon tier list || CS2 map tier list || Best riflers in CS2 || Best wall bang spots on Mirage || Best wall bang spots on Overpass