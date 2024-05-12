First CS2 Major Champions NaVi awaiting in-game trophy 40 days after event

Natus Vincere, also known as NAVI, won the CS2 Copenhagen Major in 2024. However, they have still not received their in-game trophy. The reason could be because Valve is making brand-new trophies for the new CS2. NaVi became the first-ever CS2 world champions earlier this year on March 31. Justinas "jL" Lekavičius, the Lithuanian phenom who plays for NaVi, responded to an X post asking about the biggest issue CS2 has as of right now.

"Not the biggest issue, but not getting the major coin 40 days after it ended is a little annoying."

Winners of Counter-Strike events recognized by Valve usually get coins and trophies upon winning on the big stage. The last time Natus Vincere won a major was when they lifted the PGL Stockholm Major trophy in 2021 without dropping a single map during the tournament. They also have the in-game trophy to show for it.

Ideally, they would receive their trophy in the game like all champions do. But this has not been the case with CS2 so far. The reason could be that the old trophy has the CS:GO emblem on it and so, it cannot be awarded to players.

Some observers online also pointed out that the old trophy had run out of rows. Every time a team conquers a massive international CS2 event, its name gets engraved on the virtual trophy. Fans pointed out that after the last CS:GO Blast Paris major, the old trophy was filled with names that it had no more space left.

Valve is yet to respond to the matter. So far, the makers of CS2 have not put out a statement regarding the status of the trophy so there's no way to tell when it will eventually show in the players' inventories.

Millions viewed the Copenhagen Major in March 2024 since it was the first CS2 major and to watch fan favorites NaVi. The NaVi roster that defeated FaZe included Aleksib, iM, b1t, jL, and w0nderful.

Apart from lifting the trophy, NaVi also earned $500,000 for winning the PGL major. All the players, especially jL, were visibly emotional after beating FaZe 2-1, especially. jL went on to secure MVP recognition for his valuable contributions to the match.

Players can choose to display the trophies next to their names and avatars in the game, which is essentially the main usage of these trophies. However, for now, it looks like Natus Vincere will have to await the in-game trophy. Perhaps a statement from Valve over the issue will clear the air regarding the delay.