All invited and qualified CS2 teams for IEM Dallas 2024

With IEM Dallas 2024 on the horizon, the CS2 community expects fiery matchups between powerhouse teams worldwide in the 100th IEM Event. The tournament will kick off on May 27 and finish on June 2. A total of 16 teams from around the world will be fighting to be a part of the history alongside a shiny trophy and a hefty prize pool of $250,000.

The tournament will be an integral part of the Dreamhack Dallas 2024. And the playoffs stage will be hosted at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, in the heart of Texas.

This article will give readers a quick glimpse at all the invited and qualified CS2 teams for the upcoming tournament.

Invited and Qualified CS2 teams for the IEM Dallas 2024

Here’s a detailed description of all the invited and Qualified CS2 teams for the upcoming and most-anticipated IEM Dallas 2024:

Invited Teams for IEM Dallas 2024

Europe

Direct Invites

BIG : ESL Partner Team

: ESL Partner Team Faze Clan : ESL Partner Team

: ESL Partner Team MOUZ : ESL Partner Team

: ESL Partner Team NAVI : ESL Partner Team

: ESL Partner Team Team Vitality: ESL Partner Team

Invites based on ESL World Rankings

G2 Esports

Team Falcons

Team Spirit

Monte

North America

Direct Invites

Complexity: ESL Partner Team

Local Hero Invite

M80

Qualified Teams for IEM Dallas 2024

Europe

Virtus.Pro : European Qualifier

: European Qualifier HEROIC: European Qualifier

Americas

Team Liquid : North American Qualifier

: North American Qualifier 9zTeam: South American Qualifier

Oceania

FlyQuest: Oceanic Qualifier

This concludes the details of all participating CS2 teams for the upcoming CS2 tournament in Dallas.

Format of the IEM Dallas 2024

The format for this tournament is quite straightforward. Moreover, it will be played on an active-duty map pool where Dust 2 has been added in place of Overpass. It’ll be interesting to see teams implement new strategies for the good old map.

Here’s a quick rundown of the standard format of all CS2 Intel Extreme Masters tournaments:

All 16 participating teams will be divided into two groups (A and B).

The opening matches will be played as BO1, while the other matches will be played in a standard BO3 format, including the Final.

The top 3 teams from each of the two groups will be qualified for the Playoffs stage.

The winner of the group will directly qualify for the Semi-finals. Meanwhile, the 2nd placeholders will qualify for the Quarter-finals with higher seeds, while the 3rd placeholders will qualify for the same with lower seeds.

Additionally, the tournament's winner will automatically qualify for the IEM Cologne 2024, in August alongside 1400 BLAST Premier points.

