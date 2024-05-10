CS2 player calls Deathmatch "waste of time," community reacts

CS2 in 2024 is still young and often talked about on forums such as Reddit. Recently, a Reddit user by the name of KurseQQ offered an interesting take. The user feels that playing a Deathmatch in CS2 is not as effective for aim training as using certain software or apps. The player reasoned that most frags in DMs come from shooting at unsuspecting targets.

Here's what they said about Deathmatches:

"I like [to] play DM to warm up but I feel like playing more than 30 min its [sic] a waste of time. If I want to improve my aim, I'm better off playing Aim Labs or Kovaaks. DM doesn't translate to real game scenarios because the most kills are from back or sides. I feel like preaims maps like we had with yprac and recoil control are way better to improve, retakes are also great. Playing DM for hours its [sic] not worth [it] at all, only like 20% the fights are face to face."

In response, some fans said that using aim trainers like Kovaaks is more helpful, while others swore by the Deathmatch.

One player agreed that DMs are not worth playing in CS2 because someone in their Deathmatch had abused one weapon and that felt frustrating, especially since it happened in three consecutive games.

One individual said that Deathmatches in CS2 are more about warming up than improving your mechanical skills. This is why getting frags from any angle may be beneficial during it. Warm-up is good for any FPS game because it helps prepare for a longer match.

On the other hand, a few were of the opinion that Deathmatches are a very good in-game option to facilitate better accuracy. This is because it helps with more than just the aim. It can help improve movement, crosshair placement, and more.

One individual suggested that instead of trying the regular Deathmatch format, perhaps OP could go for custom DMs. This could help sharpen specifics that require betterment. They even shared how they used to practice before jumping into a Counter-Strike game.

Finally, one player decided to share an entire aim-training routine, which involves aim-training with a deathmatch as well as hopping into a separate server to practice the aim a little bit better. This could work well for CS2 beginners.

