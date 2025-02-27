All Accessibility options in Monster Hunter Wilds explored

Monster Hunter Wilds introduces a robust suite of Accessibility options, ensuring that players of all preferences and needs can fully engage with the game. Capcom has expanded its settings to cater to a variety of visual, auditory, and motion-related challenges, making the hunting experience smoother for a wider audience.

One of the most notable additions is Arachnophobia Assistance, which alters the appearance of certain Temnoceran creatures like Nerscylla and Lala Barina, a feature aimed at players uncomfortable with spider-like designs. Here’s a closer look at all the Accessibility features available in MH Wilds.

What Accessibility settings are there in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Players can configure Accessibility settings at the very start of their journey when creating a new save file. However, for those who want to fine-tune their settings later, they can be accessed from the title screen by selecting Options and navigating to Accessibility, which is positioned between Audio and Language settings.

Not all features can be modified from this menu, as certain settings must be adjusted during gameplay for the best effect.

Color Blindness Assistance

Hover to CBI in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Since Monster Hunter Wilds relies heavily on color-coded mechanics like sharpness gauges, weapon buffs, and status effects, Capcom has implemented Color Blindness assistance to accommodate players with different types of color vision deficiencies. The available options include:

Trichromatic (No Assistance) : No visual alterations.

: No visual alterations. Protanope Mode : Adjusts colors for red color blindness.

: Adjusts colors for red color blindness. Deuteranope Mode : Alters visuals for green color blindness.

: Alters visuals for green color blindness. Tritanope Mode: Tweaks certain elements for blue color blindness.

These modifications ensure that crucial gameplay mechanics like Insect Glaive Extracts and Charge Blade Phials remain easy to distinguish, preventing players from losing out on vital combat strategies due to color limitations.

Arachnophobia Assistance

Hover to AA in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

For players uncomfortable with spider-like creatures, Arachnophobia Assistance changes the appearance of small monsters and endemic life that resemble arachnids. When enabled, these creatures retain their movement and difficulty but appear less unsettling.

This is especially useful given the presence of Temnoceran monsters, allowing hunters to focus on combat without unnecessary discomfort.

Visual Accessibility

Hover to VA in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Capcom has included multiple HUD and text customization options to ensure readability during high-speed encounters. Players can modify:

HUD

Health Gauge Display

Stamina Gauge Display

Sharpness Gauge Display

Companion Health Gauge Display

Menu Text Size

Subtitle Text Size

Subtitle Background

These options allow for personalized UI adjustments, ensuring that players can process important combat information with ease.

Auditory Accessibility

Hover to Auditory Accessibility in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

For those who rely on visual cues for dialogue and sound effects, Monster Hunter Wilds includes an expanded set of features:

Closed Captions

Cutscene Subtitles

Speaker Names (Cutscenes)

Speaker Names (Outside of Cutscenes)

By refining how dialogue and sound cues are presented, these options make the game’s cinematics and conversations more inclusive.

Motion Sickness Reduction

Hover to Motion Sickness Reduction in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

For players sensitive to fast-moving visuals, MH Wilds includes a variety of motion-adjustment options:

Camera Distance: Zoom

Camera Shake

Ambient Camera Sway

Lateral Camera Correction: Normal

Lateral Camera Correction: Mounted

Auto-centering: Normal

Auto-centering: Mounted

Motion Blur

These options are particularly beneficial during high-speed movement sequences or intense battles, ensuring that players can focus without discomfort.

Automatic Settings

Hover to Automatic Settings in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Recognizing that players experience Monster Hunter Wilds across various screen sizes, Capcom has introduced Automatic Settings that adjust HUD elements based on the gaming setup. The two modes available are:

Desk : Keeps the UI at its standard size for close-range monitor play.

: Keeps the UI at its standard size for close-range monitor play. Living Room: Enlarges the HUD, menu text, and subtitles for better visibility on larger screens.

This automatic scaling feature prevents players from constantly tweaking their UI settings when switching between different setups.

Accessibility that enhances the Hunt

Capcom has taken a significant step toward ensuring Monster Hunter Wilds is as accessible as possible. From colorblind-friendly visuals and arachnophobia-friendly settings to motion sickness reduction and adjustable subtitles, every player can fine-tune the game to match their comfort level.

These features don’t just improve accessibility — they enhance the overall hunting experience, making it more intuitive and immersive for everyone.

