All active Blue Archive codes (July 2025)

With the launch of Blue Archive on PC, newcomers can start the gacha journey by redeeming free codes. There are several active codes to redeem as of July 2025, which will grant players a head start on the grind by offering them free resources for use. Newcomers should be able to dive into code remediation after the basic tutorials and explanations conclude.

Read on to know all active codes for the game as of this month. Here are the details.

All active Blue Archive codes for July 2025

Redeem codes from the main menu to get associated rewards (Image via Nexon)

Players can redeem the following codes in the game, which will offer a variety of different in-game goodies for use.

MIDNIGHTSNACKYUUKA - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards HIDENSEEKKOYUKI - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards PILLOWFIGHTNOA - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards IMAGECHANGEMISSION - Free rewards

- Free rewards DEBUTAPR15TH - Free rewards

- Free rewards TRINITYIDOLPROJECT - Free rewards

- Free rewards TWINKLEMAGIC - 200 Pyroxenes

- 200 Pyroxenes GIFTFROMKANNA - 600 Pyroxenes

- 600 Pyroxenes PROMISEATSUNSET - 1,000 Pyroxenes, 4,000 Expert Permit

- 1,000 Pyroxenes, 4,000 Expert Permit DJSAORIONSTAGE - x25 Beginner Tactical Training Blu-ray Choice Box, x20 Normal Tactical Training Blu-ray Choice Box, x15 Advanced Tactical Training Blu-ray Choice Box

- x25 Beginner Tactical Training Blu-ray Choice Box, x20 Normal Tactical Training Blu-ray Choice Box, x15 Advanced Tactical Training Blu-ray Choice Box EYESONTHEPRIZE - x15 Normal Tactical Training Blu-ray Choice Box, x20 Beginner Tactical Training Blu-ray Choice Box, x10 Advanced Tactical Training Blu-ray Choice Box

Pyroxenes are the key resource here as they are the main currency for pulling new characters from an active banner. On the other hand, the following codes have expired, so they cannot be used or redeemed in any manner:

MIRACLESBEGIN

IMONYOURSIDE

THANKYOUSENSEI

ALWAYSWITHYOU

NEXON2022COMEBACK

ILUVU2021SENSEI

2021ARONACHAN

WELCOMETOKIVOTOS2021

How to redeem codes in Blue Archive

Head to Coupon to redeem active codes (Image via Nexon)

Availing these codes in-game is easy. Simply follow these steps:

Click on the upper right corner tab and select the Account button

Scroll down to Coupon and select it

Enter the code in the text field and redeem

This should add the items to the player's account and can then be used as needed.

Blue Archive is a free-to-play game and is available on PC and smartphones via Android and iOS.

