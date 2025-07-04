Blue Archive daily reset time explained

Blue Archive is an anime gacha where players follow the lives of girls in Kivotos across a bizarre yet humorous plot full of action and drama. Fans eager to dive into this new world will no doubt have many tasks and actions at their disposal outside of the main plot, such as redeeming daily rewards.

Regardless of whether players have sunk tons of hours into it or are newcomers aiming for the free-to-play playstyle, they will no doubt look forward to Blue Archive's daily server reset. This refreshes the game, letting them continue redeeming dailies to help their characters and account grow.

Here is everything to know about the server reset times for Blue Archive.

When does the Blue Archive daily reset happen?

Diligently checking in for daily resets should help players better tackle powerful bosses (Image via Nexon)

There is a singular time at which the server resets, and it is 4 AM JST or 19:00 UTC. Here's how that looks across other regions globally:

Pacific Time (PT): 11 am

11 am Mountain Time (MT): 12 pm

12 pm Central Time (CT): 1 pm

1 pm Eastern Time (ET): 2 pm

2 pm British Standard Time (BST): 8 pm

8 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9 pm

9 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): 10 pm

10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): 12.30 am

12.30 am China Standard Time (CST): 3 am

3 am Japan Standard Time (JST): 4 am

4 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 5 am

5 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): 7 pm

While the game is available both as a Global as well as a separate Japanese version, server resets happen at the same time for all. This should let players who have exhausted their energy and completed their dailies for the day return for more.

What platforms is Blue Archive on?

As players wait for the daily reset, there are various activities to do (Image via Nexon)

The game is currently available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, in addition to smartphones i.e., Android and iOS. Since it is free-to-play, there is zero barrier to entry, and anyone can try out the game and check out the gameplay and gacha format for themselves.

Blue Archive announces The Senses Descend Update, bringing new recruits, mini-game, and rewards

