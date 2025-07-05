All active Borderlands 3 codes (July 2025)

As of July 2025, there are several active Borderlands 3 codes that players can redeem to obtain Golden Keys. These, in turn, will let players get their hands on free random loot quickly, allowing them to stock up on good weapons of their choice for their character. Whether players are just starting their journey across Pandora or gearing up to tackle end-game content, having ample Golden Keys goes a long way.
Read on to know all active Borderlands 3 codes for July 2025. Here are the details.
All currently active Borderlands 3 codes in July 2025
Here are all the currently available SHIFT Codes for Borderlands 3 that work. Some of these will expire soon, so players must act fast:
- SXFJJ-ZCZ3T-33J33-3T3JB-RBZRK - 3 Golden Keys (Expires on July 10, 2025)
- KH533-SCJSX-TZCHW-HJBBB-J9XHJ - 5 Golden Keys + 1 Diamond Key (Expires on July 16, 2025)
- SFXJT-S3XS3-3T3JT-33BTJ-R33JJ - 75 Golden Keys + 20 Diamond Keys
These are additional active Borderlands 3 codes which do not seem to have an expiry date, even though they are much older, dating back to 2024:
- SXFBT-39953-J33TT-3T333-KSHW6 - 50 Golden Keys + 10 Diamond Keys
- WS5JB-K9KHH-WRC6S-FJ3JT-ZZZZK - 10 Golden Keys + 1 Diamond Key
- CSWTB-TZCZH-WFC6Z-633TT-SJ6JS - 10 Golden Keys + 1 Diamond Key
- 59KBB-95FSS-WRKRH-FJJJ3-KT6K6 - 10 Golden Keys
- 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J - 1 Golden Key
- ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH - 1 Golden Key
- 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW - 1 Golden Key
- HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS - 1 Golden Key
- ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965 - 1 Golden Key
- HFX3T-KWHCJ-BBJ3T-3JTJB-X3KTR - 1 Golden Key
- 4C10S-8HKD3-H5HKS-3S6S2-S5S9H - 1 Golden Key
Note that Golden Keys can be used at the Golden Chest on the Sanctuary 3 hub world to obtain random loot of the same level as the Vault Hunter character, with a chance for Legendary items as well. Diamond Keys, on the other hand, can be used to open the Diamond Chest located under the bridge of Sanctuary 3.
This will open shutters to display three walls filled with dozens of Legendary and unique loot (including gear and weapons found in the DLC expansions), but only one from each wall can be picked before the timer is up. This is a good way for players to obtain amazing gear if they are looking for a leg up during their Borderlands 3 journey, especially when tackling challenging raids and farming powerful bosses on a max-level character.
How to redeem active Borderlands 3 codes
To redeem these codes, players can follow these steps, but before that, ensure players have an active SHIFT account, which is Gearbox's loyalty rewards program:
- Head to the official SHIFT website and sign in.
- Select the Rewards tab
- Copy and paste the code in the text field
- Select the platform and game to redeem on
It should be noted that in addition to Borderlands 3, all of these codes also work for other series entries. This includes Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition and Borderlands 2, as well as the side games, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
