10 iconic Legendary weapons we want to see in Borderlands 4

The upcoming Borderlands 4 is set to have one of the most exciting Legendary weapon lineups in the series' history, with many iconic fan-favorites set to make a return. We already know of a few, like the Hellwalker shotgun and the Complex Root sniper rifle, but more classic picks would be great to see, especially if they have new spins on old designs.

Ad

Here are 10 beloved Legendary weapons across the series' history that we hope to see return in 2K's latest first-person looter-shooter.

Also Read: All Legendary gear confirmed for Borderlands 4, thus far

10 iconic Legendaries we'd like to see return in Borderlands 4

The Norfleet is arguably the crown jewel of the series that deals mindblowing damage (Image via 2K)

1) Norfleet

Ad

Trending

Starting with the best is perhaps the most popular and most sought-after weapon in all of the Borderlands games: the Norfleet. Only appearing in Borderlands 2, the Norfleet is the single-highest damage weapon in the game as it is a rocket launcher.

Created by the manufacturer Maliwan, it can single-handedly clear rooms, making it viable even on higher OP (overpowered) level difficulties. Given how powerful it is, obtaining it is also a challenge, as it is a common drop from the Vernivorous the Invincible raid boss. So here's hoping it returns in the upcoming game to wreak havoc.

Ad

2) Unkempt Harold

Another beloved legendary weapon from Borderlands 2, the Unkempt Harold is a must-have for any character. As a Torgue weapon, it deals explosive damage. While the normal version consumes 3 ammo to deal three powerful shots at once, the Double Penetrating variant doubles this pellet count to 6 to truly make it a weapon of mass destruction.

Generally obtainable from the named unique enemy, Savage Lee, it is easily one of the best weapons in the game that causes devastation even on the highest difficulties. The gun is also in Borderlands 3, dropping from the Caber Dowd mini-boss in Borderlands 3's Bounty of Blood DLC. With Torgue returning in Borderlands 4, this legendary pistol should come back as well.

Ad

3) Infinity

Another pistol, the Infinity, is pretty much what its name suggests: a weapon with an infinite magazine size, which means it does not need to be reloaded, ever. To rein in what would otherwise be an overpowered weapon, this Vladof pistol comes with a base damage value that's usually much lower than what its peers in its category have.

Despite that, it can be a menace in the right hands and with the right builds. While it may not be as viable as some of the other picks on this list for endgame runs, its novelty still makes it a popular pick in both Borderlands 2 and 3 as it drops from Doc Mercy and Anointed Alpha, respectively. Best of all, it perfectly captures the weird and wacky weapon designs that the series is known for.

Ad

4) Conference Call

The Conference Call is a Legendary shotgun and one of the best in its weapon type. Appearing first in Borderlands 2 and then in the sequel game, the way this Hyperion-manufactured gun's projectiles travel allows it to dish out even more damage than what it normally should be capable of, making it ideal for shredding foes quickly.

It also drops from the main story and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC final bosses in Borderlands 2, namely The Warrior and Handsome Sorcerer, respectively, while it drops from the Judge Hightower mini-boss in Borderlands 3. While Borderlands 4 will no doubt have even crazier shotguns, having a familiar face return would be great.

Ad

5) Hellfire

The Hellfire is a Maliwan SMG that has appeared in all three mainline Borderlands games, dropping from the Scorch mini-boss in the second entry, and the Jabbermogwai in the third - it has no dedicated source in the first game. Living up to its name, it always spawns with Incendiary as its main element and was the go-to pick in the original title as well as the predecessor. Its high fire rate and high chance of igniting enemies made it a standout pick.

Ad

This perk ensured the gun could stay relevant and powerful enough to deal with foes several levels higher and was a staple among elemental builds as well.. While the Borderlands 3 rendition was relatively mediocre, as the Hellfire was easily outclassed by other picks, developer Gearbox has the opportunity to restore it to its full glory in Borderlands 4.

Killing this Eden-6 unique enemy with fire has a chance to drop the Hellfire in Borderlands 3 (Image via 2K)

Read More: All gear rarities in Borderlands 4

Ad

6) Lyuda

The Lyuda (also known as Lyudmila, named after the real-life WW2 Soviet sniper), is a Vladof sniper rifle. It's renowned for its high damage paired with a machine-gun-like fire rate that chews through foes in seconds, making it arguably the best Legendary sniper in Borderlands 2.

The projectiles also spread out in a fan-like pattern, making it ideal against larger targets. It is obtained from the unique named enemy Gettle. The Lyuda returns in Borderlands 3, dropping from the Tremendous Rex unique named enemy, and was a great pick in the 2019 game, too.

Ad

7) Sandhawk

First appearing in Borderlands 2, the Sandhawk originated as a unique blue-rarity Dahl SMG in the Captain Scarlet & Her Pirate's Booty DLC expansion. It received a complete overhaul for Borderlands 3 as it was turned into a Legendary sniper from Dahl.

While it is still outstanding in this new rendition, retaining its wavey bullet fire pattern, it drops from the Katagawa Jr. boss at mayhem 6 or above difficulty. Both variants are great, and having it return in Borderlands 4 would certainly be nostalgic, especially if it reverts to an SMG format but under the Legendary tier.

Ad

8) Butcher

Named after the iconic Diablo monster, the Butcher appears in all three Borderlands games, dropping from the Uranus boss and the OMGWTH Digistruct raid boss in Borderlands 2 (as a Pearlescent weapon) and the Titan mini-boss enemy in Borderlands 3; it lacks a dedicated drop source in the first game.

While the game has a low pellet count, what makes the Butcher popular is its incredibly high, assault-rifle-esque fire rate, which makes it great for mobbing as well as bossing. It would be interesting to see how Borderlands 4 changes or evolves this weapon.

Ad

9) Ogre

The Ogre is another series staple across all three games, with no specific loot drop in the first game, but has a chance of dropping from the Warlord Slog in the Tiny Tina DLC of Borderlands 2 and Anointed Alpha in Borderlands 3. This assault rifle deals explosive damage while spinning up to deal a barrage of powerful rounds in quick succession.

Its splash damage scales with higher difficulties, making it a beast in Borderlands 3, though it can get chaotic with its barrage of grenades, and it can chew through ammo quickly, so it is best used on specific builds. Perhaps Borderlands 4 could improve upon it if the Ogre returns.

Ad

10) The Monarch

A Borderlands 3-exclusive, The Monarch is as regal as its name suggests. This powerful Vladof assault rifle that fires in a crown pattern. Its alternate fire mode increases fire rate and stability at the expense of user movement speed, making it usable in different situations.

Dropping from the Killavolt boss at Mayhem 6 or above difficulty, it should be one of the first legendary weapons players farm for, due to how versatile it is to use, no matter the Vault Hunter that uses it. With several Borderlands 3 weapons returning in Borderlands 4, here's hoping this one also makes the cut.

Ad

Also Read: Borderlands 4 Collector's Edition is the priciest version and comes with a caveat

Borderlands 4 arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 12, 2025, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version also in the works for later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More