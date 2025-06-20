Borderlands 4 Collector's Edition is the priciest version and comes with a caveat

Publisher 2K has revealed the Borderlands 4 Collector's Edition, a Gamestop-exclusive edition of the upcoming sci-fi looter-shooter FPS. It includes a bunch of neat goodies that hardcore series fans would love to get their hands on. At a price point of $150, it costs more than the Super Deluxe Edition, and as if that were not odd enough, it does not even include the game.
In other words, players purchasing the Borderlands 4 Collector's Edition will have to spend extra for the game on top of this limited edition. Here are the details.
What is included in Borderlands 4 Collector's Edition?
Here's what the Borderlands 4 Collector's Edition packs in:
- ECHO-4 figurine with LED lights (20 cm)
- A cloth map of the planet Kairos (45 cm x 45 cm)
- Set of 4 Double-Sided Lithograph Art Prints featuring all four Vault Hunters (20 cm x 25 cm)
- SHIFT Code Card featuring 4 Golden Keys for Borderlands 4
- Vault Symbol Chain Necklace (55 cm chain, 4 cm x 4 cm Vault icon)
Yes, the game is nowhere to be found in this edition. The small text in the corner of the infographic released by Gearbox Software also confirmed as much with a "Game Sold Separately" notice. Since the Borderlands 4 Collector's Edition includes a SHIFT Code for the game, players will have to buy the game to squeeze maximum value out of their purchase.
With the base game costing $70 and the highest-tier Super Deluxe Edition priced at $130, players who want everything Borderlands 4 has to offer will be spending a minimum of $220. 2K should have gone the Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition route and raised the price of the edition to include the game, which would have saved them another round of controversy.
As it stands now, buying the Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition for all future DLC releases alongside the Collector's Edition will see players shell out a whopping $280. This also means it costs more than the Collector's Edition for Hideo Kojima's upcoming open-world sci-fi adventure game.
Borderlands 4 arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms on September 12, 2025. A Nintendo Switch 2 port is planned for launch later in 2025.
