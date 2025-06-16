Borderlands 4 pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Publisher 2K has revealed the various editions for Borderlands 4, the upcoming FPS RPG. Fans who are eagerly anticipating the latest entry in the iconic sci-fi looter shooter franchise from Gearbox Software can pre-order the game right now across their platform of choice. That said, with various versions to pick from and pre-order bonuses to take a look at, fans are spoilt for choice.
Here's everything to know about what's included in each edition. We will also take a look at what players will get for pre-purchasing the game right now, leading up to launch.
All Borderlands 4 editions explored
There are three distinct editions to choose between: Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe, which is the same as its predecessor, Borderlands 3 (before the Ultimate Edition arrived). Here's a rundown of each version:
Standard Edition:
- Access to the full base game
Deluxe Edition:
- Access to the full base game
- Firehawk's Fury Weapon Skin
- Bounty Pack Bundle:
- 4 unique areas, featuring new missions and unique bosses
- 4 Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards
- New gear and weapons
- New Vault Hunter cosmetics
- 4 New vehicles with new cosmetics
Super Deluxe Edition:
- Access to the full base game
- Firehawk's Fury Weapon Skin
- Bounty Pack Bundle:
- 4 unique areas, featuring new missions and unique bosses
- 4 Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards
- New gear and weapons
- New Vault Hunter cosmetics
- 4 New vehicles with new cosmetics
- Ornate Order Pack:
- 4 Vault Hunter Skins
- 4 Vault Hunter Heads
- 4 Vault Hunter Bodies
- Vault Hunter Pack:
- 2 new playable Vault Hunters
- 2 new Story Packs, featuring all-new story and side missions
- 2 new map regions
- New gear and weapons
- New Vault Hunter cosmetics
- New ECHO-4 cosmetics
As per the Super Deluxe Edition details, it seems like Borderlands 4 will be getting post-launch content in the form of two more playable Vault Hunter heroes, which would bring up the total to 6 protagonists and two new story DLC expansions with new plotlines, maps, foes, loot, and more.
Borderlands 4 pre-order bonus
Fans who pre-order any of the game's editions before the launch date will receive the following cosmetic pack for free:
Gilded Glory Pack:
- 1 Vault Hunter Skin
- 1 Weapon Skin
- 1 ECHO-4 Drone Skin
Note that after launch, this pack will be available for purchase separately across digital storefronts.
How to pre-order Borderlands 4 on all platforms
Borderlands 4 launches on September 12, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Here's how fans can pre-purchase it across their platform of choice:
PC (via Steam or Epic Games Store)
- Sign in to Steam or the Epic Games Store
- Type the game name into the search bar
- Select the official Borderlands 4 game page
- Add the game to the cart and check out to add the game to the library
PS5
- Log in to the PlayStation Store
- Search the game name and open the game page
- Proceed to checkout, and the game will be added to the console's library
Xbox Series X|S
- Sign in to your Xbox account
- Search the game name on the storefront
- Proceed to checkout, and the game will be added to the console's library
The game will also arrive later in 2025 for Nintendo Switch 2, so stay tuned for pre-order details for the rendition for the Nintendo hybrid console.