Borderlands 4 pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Publisher 2K has revealed the various editions for Borderlands 4, the upcoming FPS RPG. Fans who are eagerly anticipating the latest entry in the iconic sci-fi looter shooter franchise from Gearbox Software can pre-order the game right now across their platform of choice. That said, with various versions to pick from and pre-order bonuses to take a look at, fans are spoilt for choice.

Here's everything to know about what's included in each edition. We will also take a look at what players will get for pre-purchasing the game right now, leading up to launch.

All Borderlands 4 editions explored

There are three distinct editions to choose between: Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe, which is the same as its predecessor, Borderlands 3 (before the Ultimate Edition arrived). Here's a rundown of each version:

Standard Edition:

Access to the full base game

Deluxe Edition:

Access to the full base game

Firehawk's Fury Weapon Skin

Bounty Pack Bundle:

4 unique areas, featuring new missions and unique bosses

4 Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards

New gear and weapons

New Vault Hunter cosmetics

4 New vehicles with new cosmetics

Super Deluxe Edition:

Access to the full base game

Firehawk's Fury Weapon Skin

Bounty Pack Bundle:

4 unique areas, featuring new missions and unique bosses

4 Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards

New gear and weapons

New Vault Hunter cosmetics

4 New vehicles with new cosmetics

Ornate Order Pack:

4 Vault Hunter Skins

4 Vault Hunter Heads

4 Vault Hunter Bodies

Vault Hunter Pack:

2 new playable Vault Hunters

2 new Story Packs, featuring all-new story and side missions

2 new map regions

New gear and weapons

New Vault Hunter cosmetics

New ECHO-4 cosmetics

As per the Super Deluxe Edition details, it seems like Borderlands 4 will be getting post-launch content in the form of two more playable Vault Hunter heroes, which would bring up the total to 6 protagonists and two new story DLC expansions with new plotlines, maps, foes, loot, and more.

Borderlands 4 pre-order bonus

Explore the planet of Kairos either solo or in co-op (Image via 2K)

Fans who pre-order any of the game's editions before the launch date will receive the following cosmetic pack for free:

Gilded Glory Pack:

1 Vault Hunter Skin

1 Weapon Skin

1 ECHO-4 Drone Skin

Note that after launch, this pack will be available for purchase separately across digital storefronts.

How to pre-order Borderlands 4 on all platforms

Borderlands 4 launches on September 12, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Here's how fans can pre-purchase it across their platform of choice:

PC (via Steam or Epic Games Store)

Sign in to Steam or the Epic Games Store

Type the game name into the search bar

Select the official Borderlands 4 game page

Add the game to the cart and check out to add the game to the library

PS5

Log in to the PlayStation Store

Search the game name and open the game page

Proceed to checkout, and the game will be added to the console's library

Xbox Series X|S

Sign in to your Xbox account

Search the game name on the storefront

Proceed to checkout, and the game will be added to the console's library

The game will also arrive later in 2025 for Nintendo Switch 2, so stay tuned for pre-order details for the rendition for the Nintendo hybrid console.

