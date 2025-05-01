How to get Borderlands 4 Hazard Pay Weapon Skin for free

If you're a hardcore fan, here's your chance to grab the Borderlands 4 Hazard Pay Weapon Skin for free. There are underhanded tricks, and Marcus Kincaid is not involved in this deal. As such, it's a hassle-free transaction you can do on your own without any risk. There are a few steps involved, but it's worth doing to get the Borderlands 4 Hazard Pay Weapon Skin for free.
Don't worry about rushing, as you'll have plenty of time on hand. There's no need to race against Borderlands 4's release date, which is September 12, 2025. Here's what you need to do to get the Borderlands 4 Hazard Pay Weapon Skin for free.
Getting the Borderlands 4 Hazard Pay Weapon Skin for free
To get the Hazard Pay Weapon Skin for free, you'll have to follow a few steps. This shouldn't take long, and it's free to do. An experienced Vault Hunter (like yourself) would not have any trouble completing the task at hand. Here are the steps:
- Subscribe to receive newsletters and digital marketing with a SHiFT Account. (You can create a free SHiFT Account.)
- Log in to the SHiFT website, then link your preferred platform accounts under the "Gaming Platforms" tab.
- At launch, log in with your SHiFT Account in Borderlands 4 to receive your exclusive Hazard Pay Weapon Skin!
- Whenever you receive a Borderlands email, check for a SHiFT code and follow the instructions within to redeem additional rewards for your SHiFT Account.
Aside from the SHiFT Account, you will need two more things: The first being a copy of Borderlands 4 (which is rather obvious, as the reward is linked to the game). The second thing is that you will have to do it before December 31, 2030, at 11:59 PM PT.
You will have five years to complete the aforementioned process to get the Borderlands 4 Hazard Pay Weapon Skin for free. If you happen to miss out on this opportunity, there's no other way that you will be able to redeem it is time-bound. On an ending note, the skin can be used on guns from all weapon manufacturers in Borderlands 4.
