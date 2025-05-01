All Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4

Do you want to hear a story about the new Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4? We'll you've come to the right place. In the deep dive video that was recently shared online, we get a better look at our Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4. Much like the OGs, they, too, have their own stories to tell and reasons to fight.

The four new Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4 are: Vex the Siren, Rafa the Exo-Soldier, Harlowe the Graviatar, and Amon the Forgeknight. These characters will have their own unique skillset and gameplay style, which will allow you to loot, shoot, and slay "Badasses" across Kairos.

That being said, here's all the information on the new Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4.

All new Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4

Vex

Vex: The Siren (Image via 2K)

Vex may not be Lilith, but she is a powerful Siren, like all others in the Borderlands franchise. Owing to her Siren powers, her upbringing was made more complicated (which is not surprising, given what Sirens can do). Based on what we know, she's had to defend herself from a young age, but under her salty exterior, she's an empath at heart who believes in helping others despite being a pessimist.

Rafa

Rafa: The Exo-Soldier (Image via 2K)

Being born and raised in microgravity has adverse effects. It altered his bone density and musculature, making it impossible to survive on surfaces that have a tinge of gravitational force. However, that did not stop Rafa from being all he could be.

So, like any gunslinging space-cowboy, he signed up with Tediore's military force, and in exchange for a tour of duty, was given a shiny new exo-suit. However, once you're in Tediore, there's no getting out. Thus, Rafa is now on the run (AWOL) and plans to spend whatever time he has left doing what he does best: shoot stuff.

Harlowe

Harlowe: The Graviatar (Image via 2K)

If you like Maliwan, the weapon's manufacturer who makes really "badass" elemental weapons, you're going to love Harlowe. She's an ex-Maliwan combat scientist who brings her expertise to the field as a Vault Hunter. With a brilliant mind and an innovative mindset, she brings everything to the fight, including a sunny disposition (which you'll need a lot of on Kairos).

Amon

Amon: The Forgeknight (Image via 2K)

You know what they say about meeting your heroes? Well, that's kind of Amon's story. Being raised in a Vault monster-worshipping cult is all good until the Vault gets opened, and everyone you know (and loved) gets killed (and maybe even eaten) in front of your eyes.

As the sole survivor, Amon has dedicated his life to slaying as many beasts as he can. Despite being rugged on the outside, he has a warm attitude and loves sharing stories and advice with his comrades in arms.

That's all we know about our intrepid Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4. Currently, we are yet to learn their skills and abilities, but they should be showcased in the coming weeks as Borderlands 4 goes live on September 12, 2025.

