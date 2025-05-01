All weapon manufacturers in Borderlands 4

There are eight weapon manufacturers in Borderlands 4. Each is unique and special in its own way. Want to burn or shock enemies? Maliwan is your best friend. Don't feel like reloading the weapon after emptying the clip? There's no need to when using Tediore. Simply toss it like a hand grenade. There are three new weapon manufacturers in Borderlands 4 as well, this time around.
In short, the weapon manufacturers in Borderlands 4 are as unique as the weapons they create. Of course, some are going to be better than others based on several factors, like the Vault Hunter you choose, along with skills/abilities that affect weapons. But for now, here is the scoop on weapon manufacturers in Borderlands 4 and what they have to offer.
There are eight weapon manufacturers in Borderlands 4
Tediore
Reloading is for amateur treasure hunters. Real Vault Hunters simply toss their weapons out after emptying the magazine of bullets. Why bother reloading when you can toss your weapon as a grenade and then get right back to firing as a fully loaded replica digistructs into your hands? Much easier and simpler.
Maliwan
No one does elemental weapons better than Maliwan. They have perfected the art of burning, electrocuting, freezing, melting, and just about any elemental effect you can imagine. If you like withering your enemies with damage-over-time effects, Maliwan is going to be the weapon manufacturer of your choice.
Jakobs
Jakobs provide your standard, quick-firing black-power weapons. Easy to use but difficult to master. They pack a wallop and inflict critical damage-ricochets. Nothing like bouncing bullets about to kill more stuff. In short, if you have an itchy trigger finger(s), Jakobs is for you.
Vladof
Do you have terrible aim and can't shoot the side of a Vault? No problem, Vladof guns have you covered. Why be accurate when you can shoot until everything in front of you is riddled with holes? With a high rate of fire and huge magazines, Vladof is going to be your go-to machine gun in Borderlands 4.
Torgue
Do you love EXPLOSIONS? Do you like watching things EXPLODE? Then Torgue is the answer to all your EXPLOSIVE needs. Heavy-duty explosive rounds will allow you to tear through any opposition and turn them into moldering craters.
The five aforementioned weapon manufacturers in Borderlands 4 are known and loved by fans across the world. There are three new weapon manufacturers in Borderlands 4 added to the list. Here is the information on them:
Order
Using the advanced arsenal of the Timekeeper's Order army against him is nothing short of diabolic and brilliant. Order weapons can shoot high-powered bursts, allowing you to eliminate targets with precision accuracy, at the cost of using extra ammo, though.
Ripper
Don't you just hate slow-firing weapons? The time it takes for a single bullet to leave the chamber could be spent picking up loot instead. This is where the Ripper guns come into the picture. Once you press down on the trigger, there will be a short period of spin-up before a hail of bullets is released. Keep firing at full-auto as long as you'd like (or at least until the magazine runs dry).
Daedalus
Ammo can get tough to acquire on Kairos. With the Timekeeper's army running amok, you'll need to swap between weapons to keep going — unless you switch to Daedalus guns. They put the saying "necessity knows no bounds" to practical use. You will be able to use multiple ammo types with one weapon, which is very handy as it'll free up weapon slots.
On an ending note
That's about everything you need to know about weapon manufacturers in Borderlands 4. As you loot your way across Kairos, you're going to find weapons of every kind to use. Choose the ones you want, and sell the ones you don't.
A new system called "Licensed Parts" will also be implemented. You'll be able to obtain guns that have characteristics of several weapon manufacturers in Borderlands 4.
This will function exactly as it sounds. Weapons will have characteristics from two or more manufacturers. Elemental (Maliwan) and EXPLOSIONS (Torgue)? Yes. Black-power (Jakobs) with high-powered bursts (Order)? Sure, why not? You may even be able to customize weapons. Who knows?
That's just a taste of everything to come in Borderlands 4. Much like the prequels, certain weapons will have alternative fire modes as well. In short, there will be much looting and shooting when Borderlands 4 releases on September 12, 2025.
