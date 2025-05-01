Does Borderlands 4 have co-op and crossplay?

The latest Borderlands 4 State of Play revealed new gameplay for the upcoming looter shooter RPG from Gearbox. This includes more details about various systems, such as co-op, a big aspect of the Borderlands franchise since the first series entry. Perhaps expectedly, the upcoming FPS title is also confirmed to have crossplay for co-op.

This means that players, regardless of the platform they are on, can set out together to adventure across the new hostile planet of Kairos. Here is everything to know about Borderlands 4 co-op and crossplay.

How does co-op work in Borderlands 4?

Play as one of four unique Vault Hunters in an all-new adventure (Image via 2k)

Returning series fans will know what to expect as the core fundamentals have not changed. This upcoming title supports co-op for up to four Vault Hunters across a seamless sandbox world. For one, each player in a co-op lobby can set their own world difficulty which allows gamers of all skill levels to play together in one session.

As with Borderlands 3, all loot will be instanced, meaning each player on a team will see loot drops specific to their own save file, which mitigates the issue of fighting over or stealing loot. Curiously, there was no mention of the old-school "Competitive" co-op, where all loot is shared between players, so that could be getting the cut.

That isn't all, however; while players are free to go off on their own to different parts of the open world, they can easily teleport back to their co-op partner anytime. The fan-favorite two-player split-screen for local co-op also returns, much to longtime fans' delight. Those accustomed to the convenience of online co-op haven't been overlooked either, as crossplay returns.

Crossplay ensures parity between all platforms—PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S—as they can play together in one session. While the game is confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, no crossplay details for it have been confirmed as of yet, since it will arrive on Nintendo's next-gen hybrid console after the initial launch on other platforms.

Borderlands 4 launches on September 12, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version arriving later in 2025.

