Gearbox CEO apologises following controversial statement on Borderlands 4 pricing

After a disastrous PR move a couple of weeks ago, where game creator Randy Pitchford claimed "real fans" would buy Borderlands 4 at a potential MSRP of $80, the Gearbox CEO has now walked back his statement after coming under fire. With gamers refusing to let this matter go, Pitchford finally apologized under a fan comment as he elaborated upon his previous controversial claim.

While it is clear that the damage has been done at this point with calls for a boycott towards Borderlands 4, this is at least better than nothing. Here are the full details.

Randy Pitchford backtracks after backlash for controversial Borderlands 4 pricing comment

For the uninitiated, a user on X pleaded with the Gearbox CEO and co-founder, Randy Pitchford, about the pricing, asking him to consider a lower price point than a potential $80 MSRP for the upcoming sci-fi looter-shooter FPS. Instead of easing worries, he ended up agitating fans by pointing out that it "wasn't his call" and that even if the game costs $80, "real fans will find a way to make it happen".

Since then, he has come under constant attack by players, many of whom are rightfully upset by such an unprofessional response. With users promising to pirate Borderlands 4 and even boycott future products under Gearbox, Randy Pitchford has landed in hot water. His recent response to another user mocking him seems to have broken the camel's back, as seen by a lengthy reply:

Pitchford says:

"I am sorry there was a misunderstanding. The absolute sincere truth is that I don’t want anyone to pay any more than they should or are comfortable with and I always work with the intent and hope that a customer always feels they got the better end of the deal no matter what they pay."

He continues, clarifying the context of his original reply that has since gotten him into trouble with the fanbase:

"The actual context was that a guy replied to a post about Borderlands 4 on the Nintendo Switch 2 was warning me that if the price ends up being $80, the game will fail. What I was trying to do was explain that it wasn’t my call but that if a $10 price increase does happen (since that’s obviously where the industry is going), it will be okay and that Borderlands 4 will be okay because it’s a great game and there are a lot of fans who will see the value and want it."

This doesn't stir much confidence since his original wording was quite clear in its tone, and his subsequent emotional response doesn't help either:

"I think my trying to short hand that using the phrase “real fans” triggered some people and I saw that it got inflated as if I was making some big statement (I wasn’t - I was just trying to help someone who I thought was sincerely worried about us and looking out for us) and I could see that it was being pressed into the idea that I was taking the audience for granted (which is a super sh*tty look, but it was not at all my intent and does not reflect at all how I feel)."

"The sincere truth is that I’m grateful that anyone likes our games and humbled that so many fans show up to enjoy and support what we do. As an artist I don’t want prices to go up because I want everyone to have access to what we create. I get that business is a thing and that the market and economy are driving prices up and sooner or later we’re going to have to all adapt to that so that the creative engine can make at least as much as it spends to provide us with amazing content."

"Whatever the case, I’m here to try to entertain people and my priority has always been to try to add some joy and happiness and creativity to the world. To whatever extent I succeed at that, I am grateful and honored and take on every effort with passion and humility."

Closing with an apology for what he said:

"I’m not claiming I’m perfect. But I don’t deserve any less latitude than anyone else. I choose to think of others with the most amount of charity and am often surprised to discover some that jump to the worst possible way to consider a thing as doing that is just counter to my nature."

All the talk of "charitability" and "gratefulness" does seem tone deaf coming from someone who mocked his fans' loyalty for not being able to afford an $80 game. It remains to be seen how much this drama impacts the success of Borderlands 4, especially since the predecessor was heavily panned for its weak story, writing, and characters.

Borderlands 4 arrives on September 12, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. A Nintendo Switch version is also planned for a launch later in 2025.

