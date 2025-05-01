All returning characters confirmed in Borderlands 4 so far

Borderlands 4 is an all-new Vault Hunting adventure for fans to dive into with never-before-seen Vault Hunters and other supporting characters at the helm. That isn't to say there aren't any returning faces, as this is the fourth mainline series entry. In a nutshell, beloved characters that are both a series staple and relatively new await players on the ruthless planet of Kairos.
Here are all confirmed characters making an appearance in Borderlands 4. Read on to know more.
All characters that are confirmed to be returning in Borderlands 4
Claptrap
The most obvious of the bunch is Claptrap, the chatty Hyperion robot that has been a mascot for the series since the 2009 original game. Known for his charming awkwardness and fear of stairs, he is as endearing as ever. He's on Kairos to fight alongside the Crimson Resistance and defeat the nefarious Timekeeper.
Moxxi
Another original Borderlands mainstay is Moxxi, the bodacious lady who has been aiding the Vault Hunters since her appearance in the Mad Moxxi's Underdome Riot DLC and subsequent adventures on the planet of Pandora. She is also on Kairos to aid the new league of Vault Hunters in their new adventure.
Zane
First appearing in Borderlands 3 as a playable Vault Hunter, Zane Flynt is a mercenary who eventually found himself siding with the Crimson Raiders in their fight against the villainous Children of the Vault in the predecessor game. This time, he seems to be playing a mentor role to the new Vault Hunters as an NPC.
Amara
Another playable Borderlands 3 Vault Hunter returns in the form of Amara. As a Siren, she will accompany the players on certain missions using her powerful Ethereal Arms using her phase-powers. Sporting a new aesthetic over the previous game, returning Siren players will no doubt be happy to have her fighting alongside them.
Borderlands 4 arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 12, 2025, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version planned for later in 2025.
