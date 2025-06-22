  • home icon
  • All Legendary gear confirmed for Borderlands 4, thus far

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Jun 22, 2025 21:00 IST
Borderlands 4 Legendary
The pursuit of pwoerful loot continues even in the latest Borderlands installment (Image via 2K)

If there is anything the Borderlands series is known for, it is its loot, especially Legendary gear, and Borderlands 4 will be continuing that trend. The orange tint of a drop from a powerful defeated foe or an unlikely loot source is what drives the hunt for better gear with unique properties for many fans. As expected, the upcoming series entry will boast several interesting Legendary items to discover.

Ranging from all-new additions to returning fan favorites, let's take a look at all the Legendaries in Borderlands 4.

Note: This is an in-progress article and will be updated as more items are confirmed.

All Legendary gear in Borderlands 4

Defeat powerful bosses for a chance to gain a Legendary loot drop (Image via 2K)
Items are classified into different types in the game, and each offers unique Legendaries to discover. Also, note that all of these will come with some sort of prefix that determines the distinct bonuses that a specific Legendary gear piece will have.

Pistols:

  • King's Gambit
  • Phantom Flame
  • Queen's Rest
  • Roach

Assault Rifles:

  • Potato Thrower IV
  • Whiskey Foxtrot

SMGs:

  • Ohm I Got
  • Plasma Coil
  • Slippy

Shotguns:

  • Hellwalker
  • Husky Friend
  • Linebacker
  • Slugger

Snipers:

  • Complex Root

Heavy Weapon Ordinance:

  • Ravenfire

Grenade Ordinance:

  • Impact Grenade
  • Recursive
  • Swarm

Repkit:

  • Pacemaker

Shields:

  • Cindershelly
  • Extra Medium
  • Guardian Angel
  • Protean Cell

Class Mods:

  • Avatar
  • Elementalist
  • Filantropo

Borderlands 4 will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version also in the works.

