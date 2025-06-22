All Legendary gear confirmed for Borderlands 4, thus far

If there is anything the Borderlands series is known for, it is its loot, especially Legendary gear, and Borderlands 4 will be continuing that trend. The orange tint of a drop from a powerful defeated foe or an unlikely loot source is what drives the hunt for better gear with unique properties for many fans. As expected, the upcoming series entry will boast several interesting Legendary items to discover.
Ranging from all-new additions to returning fan favorites, let's take a look at all the Legendaries in Borderlands 4.
Note: This is an in-progress article and will be updated as more items are confirmed.
All Legendary gear in Borderlands 4
Items are classified into different types in the game, and each offers unique Legendaries to discover. Also, note that all of these will come with some sort of prefix that determines the distinct bonuses that a specific Legendary gear piece will have.
Pistols:
- King's Gambit
- Phantom Flame
- Queen's Rest
- Roach
Assault Rifles:
- Potato Thrower IV
- Whiskey Foxtrot
SMGs:
- Ohm I Got
- Plasma Coil
- Slippy
Shotguns:
- Hellwalker
- Husky Friend
- Linebacker
- Slugger
Snipers:
- Complex Root
Heavy Weapon Ordinance:
- Ravenfire
Grenade Ordinance:
- Impact Grenade
- Recursive
- Swarm
Repkit:
- Pacemaker
Shields:
- Cindershelly
- Extra Medium
- Guardian Angel
- Protean Cell
Class Mods:
- Avatar
- Elementalist
- Filantropo
Borderlands 4 will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version also in the works.