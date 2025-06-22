All Legendary gear confirmed for Borderlands 4, thus far

If there is anything the Borderlands series is known for, it is its loot, especially Legendary gear, and Borderlands 4 will be continuing that trend. The orange tint of a drop from a powerful defeated foe or an unlikely loot source is what drives the hunt for better gear with unique properties for many fans. As expected, the upcoming series entry will boast several interesting Legendary items to discover.

Ranging from all-new additions to returning fan favorites, let's take a look at all the Legendaries in Borderlands 4.

Note: This is an in-progress article and will be updated as more items are confirmed.

All Legendary gear in Borderlands 4

Defeat powerful bosses for a chance to gain a Legendary loot drop (Image via 2K)

Items are classified into different types in the game, and each offers unique Legendaries to discover. Also, note that all of these will come with some sort of prefix that determines the distinct bonuses that a specific Legendary gear piece will have.

Pistols:

King's Gambit

Phantom Flame

Queen's Rest

Roach

Assault Rifles:

Potato Thrower IV

Whiskey Foxtrot

SMGs:

Ohm I Got

Plasma Coil

Slippy

Shotguns:

Hellwalker

Husky Friend

Linebacker

Slugger

Snipers:

Complex Root

Heavy Weapon Ordinance:

Ravenfire

Grenade Ordinance:

Impact Grenade

Recursive

Swarm

Repkit:

Pacemaker

Shields:

Cindershelly

Extra Medium

Guardian Angel

Protean Cell

Class Mods:

Avatar

Elementalist

Filantropo

Borderlands 4 will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms, with a Nintendo Switch 2 version also in the works.

