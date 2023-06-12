All agents in The Division Resurgence Beta revealed so far

The Division Resurgence regional beta will be available for selected users for a limited period from June 13. This marks the latest instance of Ubisoft developers showcasing their work on the game so far. Those familiar with the IP will already have an idea or two about the lore, mechanisms, and other features involved. However, the introduction of agents into the foray is completely new.

When players start their in-game journeys, they must create their characters. This is similar to how things work in The Division 2. However, the mobile version’s regional beta also includes four agents that act as specializations. Each offers something unique in terms of gameplay styles and abilities.

Who are the four agents present in The Division Resurgence regional beta?

As of the time of writing, Ubisoft has included four different agent specializations in the game. While this could change in the full release, the developers haven't mentioned anything so far.

Demolitionist: This specialization allows players to master the usage of explosives. Whether they’re mines or grenades, players can use them to do additional damage to opponents.

The Demolitionist’s Signature Ability involves using a Grenade Launcher that can fire a wave of grenades quickly. Combat skills include using Explorer Seeker Mines and Artillery Turret to suppress enemies around the players.

Bulwark: The Bulwark is a frontline specialization, granting increased health and the ability to breach. The Signature Ability will let players use an expanded Phalanx Shield, offering full protection to users.

The Phalanx Shield is also part of the Bulwark’s Combat Skills, along with Shockwave Spike Mk.3. This prototyped weapon creates shockwaves after being planted on the ground to nullify multiple enemies in nearby areas.

Vanguard: This specialization is perfect for The Division Resurgence players wanting to approach every battle tactically. The Vanguard can enjoy a Tactical Link, which creates an augmented targeting system.

Combat Skills include a Scanning Pulse, which can detect nearby enemies, and a Portable Cover that can provide a safe shelter when caught out of cover.

Field Medic: This specialization will be a support class in The Division Resurgence. The Ultimate Oxidizing Swarm stores microdrones that can heal players and their teammates.

The Oxidizing Swarm is an upgraded version of the Oxidizing Hive - one of the two Combat Skills. The Field Medic can also employ Chemical Trap, a throwable device containing corrosive substances.

These specializations will add an interesting layer to the player’s gameplay and allow them to adopt a style suitable to their strengths and weaknesses. Given the strong MMO influence in The Division Resurgence, squads will often have to focus on ensuring that there’s a healthy spread of these agents, or specializations, among them.

