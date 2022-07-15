What year will Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence release?

Just hours ago, Ubisoft announced the next entry in the "The Division" franchise. These games have garnered a large following as the massively multiplayer online experience gives players the freedom of Ubisoft titles and the satisfying shooter experience provided by Tom Clancy's offerings.

Of course, with every new game comes the topic of when it will be released. The platforms this title will release on is also a topic many potential users are on the edge of their seats to hear about.

With many such details in mind, The Division Resurgence is sure to be a much different game than many expect. So what about this title separates it from previous titles in the Division series?

Though the exact details about this release are slim, we do have some information about it and what may make it worth playing for some audiences. While the exact release date has yet to be announced, the year is confirmed.

The Division Resurgence: What we know so far

Gameplay from the newest title's closed alpha (Image via Ubisoft)

The unusual change of pace for the franchise comes via the platform this game will be coming out on. It will be the first in the series to be released exclusively for mobiles.

This means that only gamers with access to an iOS or Android device can play this title when it releases. The title is also open for closed alpha testing.

Players interested in signing up for the alpha test can find a link to do so online. Those wanting to play this game build should remember that it is an alpha build, so a few bugs and glitches are to be expected. These tests are crucial to ensuring the game launches bug-free.

An exact release date has yet to be announced, but Ubisoft has stated that they intend to have this title finished and available to the public in 2023. Going off of information released about The Division Resurgence so far, this will be a very ambitious title.

Right out of the gate, Ubisoft claims they intend not to cut corners for this title. The company wants to bring the whole Division experience to the mobile platform with this title with as few limitations as possible.

Of course, this means it is still taking the third-person approach for its primary form of shooting gameplay. The RPG aspects will return in this title as well.

This means that users will still need to frequently collect loot to power up their character to take on more challenging missions. Character customization is also confirmed to be coming to this title.

Loot rarities and visuals for every piece of equipment will also be included.

Given all of the details Ubisoft has released for The Division Resurgence so far, the game is bound to be one of the most ambitious mobile games ever released.

Hopefully, it can deliver on all the hype with enough testers and bug fixes. Gamers can either sign up for testing or wait for its launch on mobiles.

