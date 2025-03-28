There are a total of 39 AI Limit Trophies and Achievements that you can earn by completing various challenges in the game. These range from the ones you can get just by following the story, and defeating bosses, to completing various objectives or side quests. Collecting 38 AI Limit trophies will reward you with the completionist achievement, making it 39.

This article will cover all the AI Limit Trophies alongside the challenges you need to complete to obtain them.

List of all AI Limit Trophies and Achievements

Below you can find all of the AI Limit Trophies available in the game.

The Lost: Defeat Lore, the Lost Lancer

Defeat Lore, the Lost Lancer The Panic Reaper: Defeat Necro, the Panic Reaper

Defeat Necro, the Panic Reaper Cleansing Knight: Defeat Cleansing Knight

Defeat Cleansing Knight Hunter of Bladers: Defeat Hunter of Bladers

Defeat Hunter of Bladers Ursula: Defeat Ursula, the Mutated

Defeat Ursula, the Mutated Loskid, the Son: Defeat Loskid, the Blade of Judgement

Defeat Loskid, the Blade of Judgement The Stygian Queen of Woe: Defeat Persephone, the Stygian Queen of Woe

Defeat Persephone, the Stygian Queen of Woe Guardians of the Tree: Defeat Guardians of the Tree

Defeat Guardians of the Tree Charon, the Nurturer : Defeat Charon, the Nurturer

: Defeat Charon, the Nurturer Aether, the Father: Defeat Aether, the Father

Defeat Aether, the Father The Resplendent Bishop : Defeat Eunomia, the Resplendent Bishop

: Defeat Eunomia, the Resplendent Bishop The Wanderer of Undersea: Defeat Necro, the Wanderer of Undersea

Defeat Necro, the Wanderer of Undersea Choirmaster, the Inspector: Defeat Choirmaster, the Inspector

Defeat Choirmaster, the Inspector Prosperity : Repair all Branches

: Repair all Branches Gardener: Cultivate the Branch to the maximum level

Cultivate the Branch to the maximum level Weaver: Enhance any Main Seal to the maximum level

Enhance any Main Seal to the maximum level Weaponsmith: Enhance any weapon to the maximum level

Enhance any weapon to the maximum level Bookworm : Obtain all Spells

: Obtain all Spells Fully Healed: Obtain all Standard Abilities and complete the Spell Frame on the left arm

Obtain all Standard Abilities and complete the Spell Frame on the left arm Tattooist: Obtain all Main Seals and enough Normal Seals

Obtain all Main Seals and enough Normal Seals Arsenal: Obtain all weapons

Obtain all weapons The End of Childhood: Terminate the rule of the Church and face doomsday with mankind

Terminate the rule of the Church and face doomsday with mankind Boundless Stars: Accept the invitation of the Sphere Gods and step into the stars

Accept the invitation of the Sphere Gods and step into the stars Second Dawn: Decline the invitation of the Sphere Gods and explore the future with mankind

Decline the invitation of the Sphere Gods and explore the future with mankind The Battlefield of Humanity: Encourage Vikas to return to the Hunters Guild

Encourage Vikas to return to the Hunters Guild Journey Begins : Bid farewell to Asteria and embark on your journey

: Bid farewell to Asteria and embark on your journey Branch Growth: Cultivate the Branch using Purified Soil for the first time

Cultivate the Branch using Purified Soil for the first time A Deadly Joke: Reveal the true identity of Assis

Reveal the true identity of Assis The End of the Lost Ones : Defeat all the lost Bladers

: Defeat all the lost Bladers Expanded Trade Routes: Deliver all the documents left behind by Otto, an apprentice from the Moose Caravan to merchant Kyen

Deliver all the documents left behind by Otto, an apprentice from the Moose Caravan to merchant Kyen Fair Fight: Fight alongside Feylia and defeat the Resplendent Bishops

Fight alongside Feylia and defeat the Resplendent Bishops Farewell to the Past : Help Shirley discard the Bunny Doll Arrisa

: Help Shirley discard the Bunny Doll Arrisa Brilliance of the Tree : Find the Courtyard of the Tree and enter it

: Find the Courtyard of the Tree and enter it Religious Scholar: Find all the scattered pages of Firebearer's Codex

Find all the scattered pages of Firebearer's Codex Friends Reunited: Help Stone find his friend Hubert

Help Stone find his friend Hubert Oath of Faith: Accept Loskid's oath and obtain the Golden Branch

Accept Loskid's oath and obtain the Golden Branch Blooming Life: Help Delpha grow plants and obtain the Azure Branch

Help Delpha grow plants and obtain the Azure Branch Last Promise: Promise Shirley that you will build a new home with her

Promise Shirley that you will build a new home with her The Apex of Evolution: Obtain all Achievements

That concludes the List of all the AI Limit trophies that you can unlock in this souls-like game.

