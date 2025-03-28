There are a total of 39 AI Limit Trophies and Achievements that you can earn by completing various challenges in the game. These range from the ones you can get just by following the story, and defeating bosses, to completing various objectives or side quests. Collecting 38 AI Limit trophies will reward you with the completionist achievement, making it 39.
This article will cover all the AI Limit Trophies alongside the challenges you need to complete to obtain them.
List of all AI Limit Trophies and Achievements
Below you can find all of the AI Limit Trophies available in the game.
- The Lost: Defeat Lore, the Lost Lancer
- The Panic Reaper: Defeat Necro, the Panic Reaper
- Cleansing Knight: Defeat Cleansing Knight
- Hunter of Bladers: Defeat Hunter of Bladers
- Ursula: Defeat Ursula, the Mutated
- Loskid, the Son: Defeat Loskid, the Blade of Judgement
- The Stygian Queen of Woe: Defeat Persephone, the Stygian Queen of Woe
- Guardians of the Tree: Defeat Guardians of the Tree
- Charon, the Nurturer: Defeat Charon, the Nurturer
- Aether, the Father: Defeat Aether, the Father
- The Resplendent Bishop: Defeat Eunomia, the Resplendent Bishop
- The Wanderer of Undersea: Defeat Necro, the Wanderer of Undersea
- Choirmaster, the Inspector: Defeat Choirmaster, the Inspector
- Prosperity: Repair all Branches
- Gardener: Cultivate the Branch to the maximum level
- Weaver: Enhance any Main Seal to the maximum level
- Weaponsmith: Enhance any weapon to the maximum level
- Bookworm: Obtain all Spells
- Fully Healed: Obtain all Standard Abilities and complete the Spell Frame on the left arm
- Tattooist: Obtain all Main Seals and enough Normal Seals
- Arsenal: Obtain all weapons
- The End of Childhood: Terminate the rule of the Church and face doomsday with mankind
- Boundless Stars: Accept the invitation of the Sphere Gods and step into the stars
- Second Dawn: Decline the invitation of the Sphere Gods and explore the future with mankind
- The Battlefield of Humanity: Encourage Vikas to return to the Hunters Guild
- Journey Begins: Bid farewell to Asteria and embark on your journey
- Branch Growth: Cultivate the Branch using Purified Soil for the first time
- A Deadly Joke: Reveal the true identity of Assis
- The End of the Lost Ones: Defeat all the lost Bladers
- Expanded Trade Routes: Deliver all the documents left behind by Otto, an apprentice from the Moose Caravan to merchant Kyen
- Fair Fight: Fight alongside Feylia and defeat the Resplendent Bishops
- Farewell to the Past: Help Shirley discard the Bunny Doll Arrisa
- Brilliance of the Tree: Find the Courtyard of the Tree and enter it
- Religious Scholar: Find all the scattered pages of Firebearer's Codex
- Friends Reunited: Help Stone find his friend Hubert
- Oath of Faith: Accept Loskid's oath and obtain the Golden Branch
- Blooming Life: Help Delpha grow plants and obtain the Azure Branch
- Last Promise: Promise Shirley that you will build a new home with her
- The Apex of Evolution: Obtain all Achievements
That concludes the List of all the AI Limit trophies that you can unlock in this souls-like game.
