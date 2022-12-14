All Airship Knights December codes, rewards, and how to redeem them

Like most mobile games, Airship Knights too offers the players codes from time to time, allowing them to get their hands on some exclusive loot and rewards for the time they spend in the game.

As the game is an idle Role-Playing Game (RPG), it will offer many ways for you to upgrade your airship as you go toe-to-toe with other players around the world. These codes will allow you to get your hands on some diamonds, which are the currency that you use to upgrade your ship and get an edge over your opponent.

Today’s guide will go over all the active codes that SuperPlanet is offering in December 2022, as well as go over how you will be able to use those codes to redeem the rewards in Airship Knights.

All Airship Knights December codes

Before moving on to the list of codes, it’s important to note here that the codes that were released on Tuesday (December 13) are likely to be valid for around a week and may not be active beyond that time. Mobile codes usually last a few days, so you will be required to redeem them to get the rewards as soon as possible.

Here is a list of all the current active codes that you will be able to use in Airship Knights:

100KAIRSHIPS: This code will new you 3000 diamonds.

GOOAIRSHIP: This code will new you 1000 diamonds.

APPLEAIRSHIP: This code will new you 1000 diamonds.

AIRSHIPLINE: This code will new you 1000 diamonds.

AIRSHIPSTART: This code will new you 2000 diamonds.

AIRSHIPNOW: This code will new you 800 diamonds.

It’s very likely that the codes will soon become invalid, and you are advised to use them before they expire and are no longer working.

How to redeem codes in Airship Knights

There has been confusion amongst players as to how one will be able to redeem codes in Airship Knights.

Here are some of the steps that you will need to employ to be able to make the codes usable in the idle RPG.

The first thing that you will be required to do will be to launch the game on your respective devices.

Then making your way to the main menu, you will find an icon that has three horizontal lines located on the top left-hand corner of your screen. Clicking on it will open up a few options out of which you will need to choose “Super Rewards”.

There you will need to then locate the “Enter Coupon” option which will have a bar that will allow you to type in a code.

The final step will be to type in or paste one of the codes in the box, to be able to redeem all the free diamonds in the game.

Once you have entered the code and hit submit, Airship Knights will automatically check whether the code you have entered is valid or not. If the code is working, you will be able to automatically redeem the rewards, however, if they have expired, it will be shown as invalid.

