All announcements at the Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase

The latest Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase had plenty of announcements across the board. From brand-new titles to new DLC content for existing ones, the showcase paints a bright picture of the beloved Warhammer franchise. Every fandom under the 40K banner has been satisfied in one way or another as the roadmap for the future of the series has been laid out.

As such, there is much to sort through. Here is everything readers need to know about the games revealed during the Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase.

Every game in the Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase

Warhammer 40K Mechanicus II

The upcoming sequel to the underrated turn-based RPG will feature Necrons as a playable faction. Composer Guillaume David who worked on the previous game as well as Ixion returns to craft the soundtrack. The game is confirmed to arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine II new modes

Space Marine 2 will be more than just a single-player experience (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The sequel to the cult-classic Warhammer 40K Space Marine was confirmed a couple of years ago, and we finally have more concrete details from the Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase. In addition to the story mode, there will be a three-player PvE mode for co-op and a PvP mode for cathartic multiplayer action. The game will arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 9, 2024.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine VR - Defenders of Varax

A new way to relive the iconic universe will be here (Image via Games Workshop)

A brand new Space Marine journey is coming in October 2024 at Zero Latency VR locations around the globe. Warhammer 40K Space Marine VR - Defenders of Varax will allow an immersive gameplay experience like never before. As a Space Marine, players must ward off the Tyranid threat using an arsenal of iconic weapons.

Warhammer 40K Boltgun - Forges of Corruption DLC

Here's another excuse to boot up Boltgun (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The chaotic retro-inspired FPS game Warhammer 40K Boltgun is getting a new DLC in the form of Forges of Corruption. The Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase revealed that new weapons, enemies, and areas await players for a new wave of old-school action. It arrives on June 18, 2024, for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, while the Nintendo Switch release will be announced in the future.

Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader - Void Shadows DLC

Pathfinder WOTR developer Owl Cat Games has revealed the newest expansion for Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader called Void Shadows. Taking place aboard the Voidship a new adventure full of new foes, allies, and horrors awaits. It arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 8, 2024

Warhammer 40K Darktide - Secrets of the Machine God update

The Vermintide successor is getting even more content (Image via Fatshark)

The dark and gory horde shooter/hack & slash Warhammer 40K Darktide was revealed to be getting a free update called Secrets of the Machine God at Warhammer Skulls 2024. This adds a new level, objectives, and even weapons. Arriving on June 25, 2024, it will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Warhammer 40K Speed Freeks

The open beta for the intriguing Warhammer 40K spinoff titled Speed Freeks is live right now, meaning players can dive into high-speed skirmishes against other players in this vehicular mayhem multiplayer carnage right away. It is available on PC via Steam.

Fans can watch the full Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase here.

